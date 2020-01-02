Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 3 January
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...
"...he earns the vote to get back on the up now off what appears to be a handy opening mark..."
Timeform on Holly James
Back
Holly James - 14:15 Hereford
Holly James left his hurdles debut well and truly behind when landing a Ffos Las novice in November, and was in the process of running well under a penalty when departing two from home at Chepstow last month. He gave the impression that the longer trip would not have been a problem had he not fallen, so he earns the vote to resume winning ways off what appears to be a handy opening handicap mark.
Lay
Petite Ganache - 14:25 Musselburgh
Petite Ganache, who ran in the void race here in early November, posted one of his much better efforts when second in a course-and-distance handicap not long after. He is not an obvious type to build on that performance, however, and, with his temperament also in question, is worth avoiding in what looks to be an open contest. Court Baloo is looking for his fifth win in his last six starts and will take plenty of beating, while the hat-trick seeking Chanceanotherfive is also highly respected.
Smart Stat
Not At Present - 15:35 Musselburgh
£21.12 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Of those in the field with previous Rules experience, Elios d'Or makes the most appeal on the back of his Newcastle fifth last January (finished lame), but that is hardly rock solid form, so it might be worth chancing a debutant. Ben Pauling has had a couple of bumper runners show up well recently so Not At Present makes a fair bit of appeal on paper. The Presenting gelding has a decent pedigree - his dam is half-sister to the very smart chaser Colonel Braxton - and can make a winning start for a stable who are back in the groove.
