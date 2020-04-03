Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 April

#5 Fiery Opal - Tampa Bay R1 (17:24)

Fiery Opal has been performing with credit of late and is now the subject of a positive trainer change having joined the barn for high-percentage operator Dale Bennett. Indian Gulch would be a big danger on his best form but ran a dull race for new connections on his latest start.

#5 Northern - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

Northern ran poorly last time but that effort is best forgiven and he is taken to bounce back to his best in this $6.5k claimer. Main danger Dad's Yankees made all last time but may get a bit more pace pressure this time around, while Mr Kisses is another to factor in.

#8 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)

Tiz Samurai hasn't run on turf for a while but has some solid form on the surface and is taken to strike in this $10k claiming contest. Toss will be a big danger if drawing in from the reserve list, though a wide draw may make things a bit tricky.

