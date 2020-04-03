Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 April

Tampa (US) 3rd Apr (R1 1m Claim)
Friday 3 April, 5.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|K P Creed
|Wilshire Star
|Brandt
|Browns Gap
|Indian Gulch
|Osvaldo
|English Laughter
|Money Broker
|The Wayne Factor
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...
"...he is taken to bounce back to his best..."
Timeform on Northern
#5 Fiery Opal - Tampa Bay R1 (17:24)
Fiery Opal has been performing with credit of late and is now the subject of a positive trainer change having joined the barn for high-percentage operator Dale Bennett. Indian Gulch would be a big danger on his best form but ran a dull race for new connections on his latest start.
#5 Northern - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)
Northern ran poorly last time but that effort is best forgiven and he is taken to bounce back to his best in this $6.5k claimer. Main danger Dad's Yankees made all last time but may get a bit more pace pressure this time around, while Mr Kisses is another to factor in.
#8 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)
Tiz Samurai hasn't run on turf for a while but has some solid form on the surface and is taken to strike in this $10k claiming contest. Toss will be a big danger if drawing in from the reserve list, though a wide draw may make things a bit tricky.
