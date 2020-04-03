To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 April

Horses stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...he is taken to bounce back to his best..."

Timeform on Northern

#5 Fiery Opal - Tampa Bay R1 (17:24)

Fiery Opal has been performing with credit of late and is now the subject of a positive trainer change having joined the barn for high-percentage operator Dale Bennett. Indian Gulch would be a big danger on his best form but ran a dull race for new connections on his latest start.

#5 Northern - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

Northern ran poorly last time but that effort is best forgiven and he is taken to bounce back to his best in this $6.5k claimer. Main danger Dad's Yankees made all last time but may get a bit more pace pressure this time around, while Mr Kisses is another to factor in.

#8 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)

Tiz Samurai hasn't run on turf for a while but has some solid form on the surface and is taken to strike in this $10k claiming contest. Toss will be a big danger if drawing in from the reserve list, though a wide draw may make things a bit tricky.

Recommended bets

#5 Fiery Opal – Tampa Bay R1 (17:24)
#5 Northern – Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)
#8 Tiz Samurai – Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)

Tampa (US) 3rd Apr (R1 1m Claim)

Friday 3 April, 5.24pm

Tampa (US) 3rd Apr (R3 6f Claim)

Friday 3 April, 6.21pm

Tampa (US) 3rd Apr (R4 1m1f Claim)

Friday 3 April, 6.52pm

