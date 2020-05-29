Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 29 May

#3 Completely Bonkers - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

In a race that looks devoid of early pace, previous C&D winner Completely Bonkers should be able to sit handy and get first run on the closers. His recent third-place finish back on dirt here ought to have set him up nicely for this contest. Reigning Warrior is of interest on stable debut and looks the one for the forecast.

#6 Winning Quality - Tampa Bay R3 (18:38)

Winning Quality was below form on turf last time but should fare much better switched back to dirt in this $8k claimer. She should be well placed just behind the main speed from stall 6. Shanghaisweetheart has less on her plate here than in her last race and can emerge best of the remainder. Ashlie Nicole shouldn't be discarded either.

#8 Gorgeous in Grey - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Gorgeous in Grey is the subject of yet another trainer change (fourth such move in the last year or so) but has now joined a barn that does well with new acquisitions. Her best form is more than a match for this field and she can get off to a winning start for her new trainer. Oh Dilly can chase the selection home, while Strong Gem is another worth looking at.

