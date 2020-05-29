To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 29 May

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...

"Her best form is more than a match for this field..."

Timeform on Gorgeous in Grey

#3 Completely Bonkers - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

In a race that looks devoid of early pace, previous C&D winner Completely Bonkers should be able to sit handy and get first run on the closers. His recent third-place finish back on dirt here ought to have set him up nicely for this contest. Reigning Warrior is of interest on stable debut and looks the one for the forecast.

#6 Winning Quality - Tampa Bay R3 (18:38)

Winning Quality was below form on turf last time but should fare much better switched back to dirt in this $8k claimer. She should be well placed just behind the main speed from stall 6. Shanghaisweetheart has less on her plate here than in her last race and can emerge best of the remainder. Ashlie Nicole shouldn't be discarded either.

#8 Gorgeous in Grey - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Gorgeous in Grey is the subject of yet another trainer change (fourth such move in the last year or so) but has now joined a barn that does well with new acquisitions. Her best form is more than a match for this field and she can get off to a winning start for her new trainer. Oh Dilly can chase the selection home, while Strong Gem is another worth looking at.

Tampa (US) 29th May (R1 1m Claim)

Friday 29 May, 5.35pm

Back Lay
Hondo Gusto
The Wayne Factor
Completely Bonkers
Crown To The Gold
Seventysevenwilow
Reigning Warrior
Allegiance
Malekith
Tampa (US) 29th May (R3 7f Claim)

Friday 29 May, 6.38pm

Back Lay
Shanghaisweetheart
Commander Of Death
Memorable Angel
Learn Story
Candy For All
Winning Quality
Ashlie Nicole
Animauxselle
Fiddler
Tampa (US) 29th May (R8 1m Claim)

Friday 29 May, 9.15pm

Back Lay
Strong Gem
Big Angel
Oh Dilly
Noble Intentions
Cha Cha Heels
Shenu Shenume
No Sniveling
Gorgeous In Grey
Sammys Town
Unabridged
Js Twostep Beauty
Hearty Party
Risen Change
Premier Justice
Timeform,

