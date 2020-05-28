To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's French SmartPlays: Friday 29 May

Racing in France
Timeform pick out three bets in France on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets at Bordeaux on Friday...

"...a performance anywhere close to his best should see him regain the winning thread..."

Timeform on Sky Power

Boomerang - 15:58 Bordeaux

The pick of those with previous runs has to be Kenzak, who finished third on debut in a La Test maiden, but that is hardly rock solid form, so this could be a good opportunity for one of the newcomers to open their account at the first time of asking, and the one that makes the most appeal is the Jean-Claude Rouget trained Boomerang. By Champion Stakes winner Literato (also trained by Rouget), and out of dual minor winner Turtle Bowl, Boomerang ticks plenty of boxes on debut, and the fact that Rouget is in good form at this venue this term, saddling three winners from his eight runners, only adds to his appeal.

Sky Power - 16:35 Bordeaux

Sky Power produced a career best when winning a minor event at Chantilly on his final appearance of last season, and though he only managed seventh on his reappearance - in a Longchamp listed event - he was only beaten just over three lengths. He should come on plenty for that outing and a performance anywhere close to his best should see him regain the winning thread. Laurenen found just one too good in a minor event at Cagnes-Sur-Mer last time and has some solid form behind him, so could represent the main danger, while Warzuzu and Famiglia have both been struggling at a higher level of late, but should appreciate this step back in grade.

Wink Oliver - 17:45 Bordeaux

Wink Oliver was a fairly useful performer when racing in Britain, winning four handicaps in 2017. He has been successful three times since moving to France, including when a two-and-a-half-length winner of a Bordeaux handicap this time last year. He is yet to hit his stride this season but should have come on plenty for his two runs, and a return to anything close to his best form should see him prove too strong for his rivals. Swiss Bank is weighted to go well and represents the chief threat, while Tacchi A Spillo has scope for further improvement.

Bordeaux-Le Bouscat 29th May (1200m 2yo Mdn)
Friday 29 May, 3.58pm

Friday 29 May, 3.58pm

1. Kenzak
2. Rime Doree
3. Alma Chope
4. Walachope
5. Boomerang
6. Moon Treasure
7. Eilean Dubh
8. Charming Queen
9. Miss Galilea
10. Cirona
Bordeaux-Le Bouscat 29th May (1400m 3yo Stks)
Friday 29 May, 4.35pm

Friday 29 May, 4.35pm

1. Spirit Intime
2. Nero A Meta
3. Sky Power
4. Lauenen
5. Rock Chop
6. Levant
7. Famiglia
8. Elwind
9. Elegua
10. Warzuzu
Bordeaux-Le Bouscat 29th May (1600m 4yo+ Hcap)
Friday 29 May, 5.45pm

Friday 29 May, 5.45pm

1. Jumpin Jack Flash
2. Pastichop
3. Achillea
4. Wink Oliver
5. Torancia
6. Cazaline
7. Not a Lady
8. Trimeur
9. Blue Link
10. Patchewollock
11. Queen Liberty
12. Kenshow
13. Jullouville
14. Tacchi A Spillo
15. Swiss Bank
Timeform,

