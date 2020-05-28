Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 29 May

#1 Chico Milagro - Gold Coast R6 (05:42)

Chico Milagro finished off last campaign with a good second in a maiden over this course and distance, not quite good enough to fend off the winner - already a three-time winner this season - but pulling three lengths clear of the remainder. He has been off for over a year, during which time he has been gelded, but he produced a taking performance in winning a Doomben trial earlier this month and, provided he is ready to roll, he looks the one they all have to beat. Roman Aureus came close to breaking his maiden at Doomben last start and a repeat of that effort should see him on the premises again, while Shoulders can make up the placings provided she can overcome an unfavourable draw.

#6 Fisticuffs - Gold Coast R8 (06:57)

Fisticuffs boasts some strong recent form in the context of this race, none more so than when beaten a lip here on his most recent outing, battling on gamely but just unable to reel in the winner. With that in mind, the extra furlong should eke out further improvement, and with Robbie Fraud (dual winner aboard Fisticuffs) back in the saddle, the gelding should be winning this race. Alpendurada has not been out of the top two in any of his last four races (winning once), and he could give the selection most to think about, while Canapes is another to consider from a favourable draw.

#1 The Sinner - Gold Coast R9 (07:34)

The Sinner improved markedly from his Doomben third when causing a big upset at Sunshine Coast last time, finishing with a strong charge to defy odds of 15/1. He is drawn nicely here, and has the in-form Ryan Maloney taking over in the plate, so a follow-up bid ought to be on the cards. Violet finished off last campaign with a win and commands respect first-up, while Angus The Black is another worth a second glance.