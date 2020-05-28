To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 29 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gold Coast on Friday...

"...boasts some strong recent form in the context of this race..."

Timeform on Fisticuffs

#1 Chico Milagro - Gold Coast R6 (05:42)

Chico Milagro finished off last campaign with a good second in a maiden over this course and distance, not quite good enough to fend off the winner - already a three-time winner this season - but pulling three lengths clear of the remainder. He has been off for over a year, during which time he has been gelded, but he produced a taking performance in winning a Doomben trial earlier this month and, provided he is ready to roll, he looks the one they all have to beat. Roman Aureus came close to breaking his maiden at Doomben last start and a repeat of that effort should see him on the premises again, while Shoulders can make up the placings provided she can overcome an unfavourable draw.

#6 Fisticuffs - Gold Coast R8 (06:57)

Fisticuffs boasts some strong recent form in the context of this race, none more so than when beaten a lip here on his most recent outing, battling on gamely but just unable to reel in the winner. With that in mind, the extra furlong should eke out further improvement, and with Robbie Fraud (dual winner aboard Fisticuffs) back in the saddle, the gelding should be winning this race. Alpendurada has not been out of the top two in any of his last four races (winning once), and he could give the selection most to think about, while Canapes is another to consider from a favourable draw.

#1 The Sinner - Gold Coast R9 (07:34)

The Sinner improved markedly from his Doomben third when causing a big upset at Sunshine Coast last time, finishing with a strong charge to defy odds of 15/1. He is drawn nicely here, and has the in-form Ryan Maloney taking over in the plate, so a follow-up bid ought to be on the cards. Violet finished off last campaign with a win and commands respect first-up, while Angus The Black is another worth a second glance.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Chico Milagro – Gold Coast R6 (05:42)
#6 Fisticuffs – Gold Coast R8 (06:57)
#1 The Sinner – Gold Coast R9 (07:34)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

GCst (AUS) 29th May (R6 1200m 3yo)

Friday 29 May, 5.42am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Chico Milagro
2. Esse
3. Kingscote
4. Managua
5. Roman Aureus
6. The Power Of One
7. Chalet Grand
9. Petralia
10. Se Rendre
11. Shoulders
12. To Dem With Love
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

GCst (AUS) 29th May (R8 1400m CL3)

Friday 29 May, 6.57am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Canapes
4. Kathmandu
5. Watch The Cat
6. Fisticuffs
7. Alpendurada
9. Dynamic Thinker
10. Prinnys Success
11. Rapido Gris
12. Sea Raider
13. Tricky Mix
15. Princess Sparkles
16. Forza
17. Zoulou Dancer
19. Saute
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

GCst (AUS) 29th May (R9 1400m 3yo)

Friday 29 May, 7.34am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. The Sinner
2. Commandnconquer
3. Fisticuffs
4. Violet
5. Maozi
6. Angus The Black
7. Mishani Blossom
8. Lady Appleton
9. Rapido Gris
10. Prinnys Success
13. Mishani Romance
14. Expert Eye
15. Princess Sparkles
17. Concealed Dynamite
18. All Boom
19. Sister Kathleen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles