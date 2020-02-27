Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 28 February

Back

Billingsley - 16:55 Newbury

Billingsley didn't make the best start over fences, but he is firmly on the progressive path now, winning his last two starts at Hereford and Haydock, and leaving the impression that there should be even more to come. He showed a good attitude to hold off a well-treated sort at Haydock last time, jumping well if not slightly to the right, and he remains one to keep on the right side following a 7 lb hike in the weights.

Lay

Indian Brave - 15:15 Newbury

Indian Brave gained due reward when opening his account over fences at Chepstow last month having finished in the frame on his three previous starts. However, the handicapper has hit him with a 6 lb rise for that narrow success, and he could prove vulnerable now in an open race. Therefore, as the likely favourite, he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat

It Sure Is - 15:50 Newbury

21% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2014/15 season

Nicky Henderson tends to start his better novices off at this track and It Sure Is shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to a useful type here on debut in November. Admittedly, he took a backwards step when turned over at odds-on at Ascot on his latest start, but he could have been unsuited by heavy conditions on that occasion, and he is well worth another chance to confirm his earlier promise.