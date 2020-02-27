To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 28 February

Solo
Timeform pick out their three best bets on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...he remains one to keep on the right side..."

Timeform on Billingsley

Back
Billingsley - 16:55 Newbury

Billingsley didn't make the best start over fences, but he is firmly on the progressive path now, winning his last two starts at Hereford and Haydock, and leaving the impression that there should be even more to come. He showed a good attitude to hold off a well-treated sort at Haydock last time, jumping well if not slightly to the right, and he remains one to keep on the right side following a 7 lb hike in the weights.

Lay
Indian Brave - 15:15 Newbury

Indian Brave gained due reward when opening his account over fences at Chepstow last month having finished in the frame on his three previous starts. However, the handicapper has hit him with a 6 lb rise for that narrow success, and he could prove vulnerable now in an open race. Therefore, as the likely favourite, he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat
It Sure Is - 15:50 Newbury

21% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2014/15 season

Nicky Henderson tends to start his better novices off at this track and It Sure Is shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second to a useful type here on debut in November. Admittedly, he took a backwards step when turned over at odds-on at Ascot on his latest start, but he could have been unsuited by heavy conditions on that occasion, and he is well worth another chance to confirm his earlier promise.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Billingsley - 16:55 Newbury
Lay Indian Brave - 15:15 Newbury
Smart Stat It Sure Is - 15:50 Newbury

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newb 28th Feb (2m6f Nov Hcap Chs)

Friday 28 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indian Brave
Financial Outcome
Pres
Hey Bud
Elite Garde
Nativegetaway
Linenhall
Up
Down

Bet slip

Newb 28th Feb (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Friday 28 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eritage
It Sure Is
Brinkley
Full Back
Cubao
Hawks Well
Do Your Job
Farne
Coeur Serein
Arc Of Bubbles
Up
Down

Bet slip

Newb 28th Feb (2m Hcap Chs)

Friday 28 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dorking Cock
Amoola Gold
Billingsley
Rose Sea Has
Eddiemaurice
Flaminger
Ontopoftheworld
Boagrius
Lillington
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles