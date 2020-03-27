Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 27 March

#1 Full of Luck - Golden Gate R3 (21:22)

Full of Luck isn't as good as he once was at the age of 7, but is still more than capable of making his mark at claiming level. Shipping north from Santa Anita, Steven Miyadi's charge is worth supporting against the in-form Uber Star, while River of Champagne is also likely to be thereabouts.

#7 Zinzan - Golden Gate R4 (21:53)

Zinzan is dropping markedly in class in this maiden claiming contest and can put his early speed to good use against some more exposed rivals. Jamason has been second in similar contests on his last 2 starts and may have to settle for minor money once more.

#6 Waverly Way - Golden Gate R5 (22:24)

Waverly Way has recorded good figures in defeat on each of her last 2 starts and looks to have been found an ideal opportunity to add to her sole career success. Main threat La Guapa Velos took a while to break her maiden but may be capable of a bit better now she's up and running.