To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Friday 27 March

Horses stalls
Timeform Australia pick out three best bets on Friday
Join today

Timeform Australia select their three best bets at Warrnambool and Musswellbrook on Friday...

"...this looks an ideal scenario for him to fire..."

Timeform Australia on Bobby Dee

#4 Olympic Oath - Warrnambool R9 (06:00 GMT)

Since setting up at Warrnambool, Lindsay Smith has saddled 36 runners on his new home track, recording a 31% strike rate, and with the odds-on Rotator earlier on the card, that record may well have improved by the time we get to the last where he saddles a strong chance in Olympic Oath in the final race on the card. Olympic Oath looks a sharp improver now stepping up to 1700m after closing well enough when very easy to back over 1400m last time. His best form came beyond 1400m last campaign, and promises to again this time around with this potentially something of a target for him playing at home.

#6 Bobby Dee - Muswellbrook R7 (06:30 GMT)

A deep-looking Muswellbrook Cup, with several leading stables involved, shaping up as a terrific betting heat, but none appear to have a better chance than Bobby Dee, who has put up a string of good efforts since winning over this trip at Rosehill earlier in the campaign. He was placed up to Group 2 level in his native New Zealand and, though he is yet to quite match that level in Australia, there could well be a bit more to come from him yet, and this looks an ideal scenario for him to fire.

#2 Whiteley - Muswellbrook R8 (19:05 GMT)

Whiteley has produced two solid efforts this campaign, the latest in a competitive qualifier for the Country Championship Final, and that should have readied him nicely to return to something like his best. Whiteley improved with racing in his first preparation for this stable and has been brought along gently this time in. There is good reason to expect improvement now and the strongly-run race last time should have topped him off nicely. His peaks when he was fit at the back of last preparation mark him down as the one to beat.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Olympic Oath - Warrnambool R9 (06:00 GMT)
#6 Bobby Dee - Muswellbrook R7 (06:30 GMT)
#2 Whiteley - Muswellbrook R8 (19:05 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Warr (AUS) 27th Mar (R9 1700m Hcap)

Friday 27 March, 6.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Flying Agent
2. Steam Roller
3. Excelsior Star
4. Olympic Oath
5. Rhythmic Queen
6. Durango Star
7. Irish Delight
8. Royal Treasury
9. Phonzia
10. Flag Edition
11. Traintonowhere
12. Rendelsham
13. Notnecessarilyso
14. Casa Larada
15. Last Stand
Up
Down

Bet slip

Musw (AUS) 27th Mar (R7 1500m Qlty)

Friday 27 March, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Articus
2. Kens Dream
3. Royal Tudor
4. Top Prospect
5. Love Shack Baby
6. Bobby Dee
7. Insensata
8. Commander
9. Shock Alert
10. No Escape
11. Petrology
12. Travancore
13. Destinys Own
14. Brazen
15. The Gavel
16. Zeppelin
17. Hand It In
18. Valree
Up
Down

Bet slip

Musw (AUS) 27th Mar (R8 1450m CL3)

Friday 27 March, 7.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Barbass
2. Whiteley
3. Absolute Trust
4. Foxys Foxinator
5. The Launcher
6. Texas Storm
7. Mount Bulla
8. Good Excuse
9. Smart Moove
10. Elles Nel
11. Divine Jewel
12. Nashian
13. Blue Collar Boy
14. Oh So Hot
15. Larynx
16. Pomme La Belle
17. Polish Train
18. Burnm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles