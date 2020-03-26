Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Friday 27 March

#4 Olympic Oath - Warrnambool R9 (06:00 GMT)

Since setting up at Warrnambool, Lindsay Smith has saddled 36 runners on his new home track, recording a 31% strike rate, and with the odds-on Rotator earlier on the card, that record may well have improved by the time we get to the last where he saddles a strong chance in Olympic Oath in the final race on the card. Olympic Oath looks a sharp improver now stepping up to 1700m after closing well enough when very easy to back over 1400m last time. His best form came beyond 1400m last campaign, and promises to again this time around with this potentially something of a target for him playing at home.

#6 Bobby Dee - Muswellbrook R7 (06:30 GMT)

A deep-looking Muswellbrook Cup, with several leading stables involved, shaping up as a terrific betting heat, but none appear to have a better chance than Bobby Dee, who has put up a string of good efforts since winning over this trip at Rosehill earlier in the campaign. He was placed up to Group 2 level in his native New Zealand and, though he is yet to quite match that level in Australia, there could well be a bit more to come from him yet, and this looks an ideal scenario for him to fire.

#2 Whiteley - Muswellbrook R8 (19:05 GMT)

Whiteley has produced two solid efforts this campaign, the latest in a competitive qualifier for the Country Championship Final, and that should have readied him nicely to return to something like his best. Whiteley improved with racing in his first preparation for this stable and has been brought along gently this time in. There is good reason to expect improvement now and the strongly-run race last time should have topped him off nicely. His peaks when he was fit at the back of last preparation mark him down as the one to beat.

