Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 27 December
Timeform bring you the best bets from Fairview on Friday.
"...is going to be hard to reel in..."
Timeform on Mistress of Means
#4 Earth Hour - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)
Earth Hour has run several good races recently and looks to be coming to the boil nicely. Elusive Silva could be the chief threat, while Sacred Arrow also commands a second look.
#7 Bayou Boss - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)
Bayou Boss is highest rated of these on the form book and is well up to winning this. Beethoven gets the vote for second, while Toastmaster is another with place prospects.
#1 Mistress of Means - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)
Mistress of Means got back on track on her latest outing and is going to be hard to reel in. Black Gardenia seems sure to be snapping at the selection's heels, while Celtic Charm looks the one for the minor money.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
