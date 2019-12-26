To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 27 December

Jumping fence
Timeform provide their three best bets in the UK on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...he is a confident selection..."

Timeform on Fanion d’Estruval

Back
Fanion d'Estruval - 13:20 Kempton

Venetia Williams continues in great form and in the shape of Fanion d'Estruval she has another excellent chance. The four-year-old won four of his five starts when trained by Guillaume Macaire in France and made the perfect start for his new yard at Newbury last month. That was only a handicap, but he blitzed his rivals in the style of a classy sort, strongly leaving the impression that he was ready for a step up in grade. That was his third win in a row over fences, and his weight-for-age allowance will continue to stand him in good stead, so he is a confident selection.

Lay
Sceau Royal - 14:30 Kempton

Sceau Royal is sure to be popular down in grade, but he was well below form on his return to action in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this month, and is worth opposing with that in mind. Admittedly, he is likely to strip fitter for that outing, but he meets an improved performer in the shape of Capeland here, and may prove vulnerable.

Smart Stat
Elegant Escape - 14:50 Chepstow

2 - Colin Tizzard's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Colin Tizzard has a good record in this race and, for all Elegant Escape in now 9 lb higher in the weights than when taking this race 12 months ago, he could still have even more to offer over marathon trips. He shaped very well with a view to going back up in trip in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time, and could prove too classy for some of these.


Recommended bets

Back Fanion d’Estruval – 13:20 Kempton
Lay Sceau Royal - 14:30 Kempton
Smart Stat Elegant Escape - 14:50 Chepstow

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

