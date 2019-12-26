Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 27 December

Back

Fanion d'Estruval - 13:20 Kempton

Venetia Williams continues in great form and in the shape of Fanion d'Estruval she has another excellent chance. The four-year-old won four of his five starts when trained by Guillaume Macaire in France and made the perfect start for his new yard at Newbury last month. That was only a handicap, but he blitzed his rivals in the style of a classy sort, strongly leaving the impression that he was ready for a step up in grade. That was his third win in a row over fences, and his weight-for-age allowance will continue to stand him in good stead, so he is a confident selection.

Lay

Sceau Royal - 14:30 Kempton

Sceau Royal is sure to be popular down in grade, but he was well below form on his return to action in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this month, and is worth opposing with that in mind. Admittedly, he is likely to strip fitter for that outing, but he meets an improved performer in the shape of Capeland here, and may prove vulnerable.

Smart Stat

Elegant Escape - 14:50 Chepstow

2 - Colin Tizzard's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Colin Tizzard has a good record in this race and, for all Elegant Escape in now 9 lb higher in the weights than when taking this race 12 months ago, he could still have even more to offer over marathon trips. He shaped very well with a view to going back up in trip in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time, and could prove too classy for some of these.



