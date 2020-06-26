To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine and Charles Town on Friday...

"...the drop in grade may enable him to return to his best."

Timeform on Sagebrush

#5 Lady Grace- Woodbine R7 (21:09)

Lady Grace hasn't been at her best on her last two starts but both of those were against tougher opposition than today and she is expected to bounce back to form. Miss Savvy ran well to finish third on her comeback and could be the biggest danger, while Veil is another to consider sporting blinkers for the first time.

#8 Busted Halo - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Busted Halo returned from a three-month layoff to run a good second at this track last time and is taken to go one better in this similar contest. Allen Jr is ridden by one of the best in the business around this track and could well emerge as the main threat, while Flashy Ready Rick merits respect as well.

#3 Sagebrush - Charles Town R4 (01:32)

Sagebrush was below form in a much stronger contest than this last time and the drop in grade may enable him to return to his best. Savagery is another less up against it on this occasion and is likely to go close too, while Eutaw Street also deserves some consideration.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

