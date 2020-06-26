Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

#5 Lady Grace- Woodbine R7 (21:09)

Lady Grace hasn't been at her best on her last two starts but both of those were against tougher opposition than today and she is expected to bounce back to form. Miss Savvy ran well to finish third on her comeback and could be the biggest danger, while Veil is another to consider sporting blinkers for the first time.

#8 Busted Halo - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Busted Halo returned from a three-month layoff to run a good second at this track last time and is taken to go one better in this similar contest. Allen Jr is ridden by one of the best in the business around this track and could well emerge as the main threat, while Flashy Ready Rick merits respect as well.

#3 Sagebrush - Charles Town R4 (01:32)

Sagebrush was below form in a much stronger contest than this last time and the drop in grade may enable him to return to his best. Savagery is another less up against it on this occasion and is likely to go close too, while Eutaw Street also deserves some consideration.