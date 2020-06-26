To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets at the Fairview on Friday...

"...is easily the quickest in this line up and holds leading claims..."

Timeform on Mary O'Reilly

#2 Favorita - Fairview R6 (14:35)

Favorita produced the best performance of her career by some margin to win a listed race at this venue by just under 10 lengths in March, and a repeat of anything close to that effort would see her go in again. Storyland finished second to the selection on that occasion and looks the most likely to fill that spot again, while Eternal Hope is one to keep an eye on for third.

#5 Mary O'Reilly - Fairview R7 (15:05)

Mary O'Reilly has improved with each run this year, culminating in a career-best effort when winning a handicap at this venue 11 days ago. She is easily the quickest in this line up and holds leading claims of following up. Elusive Heart and Smart Pants appeal as the main dangers to the selection.

#2 Woodstock Fairy - Fairview R8 (15:35)

Woodstock Fairy ran out a comfortable winner in a strong contest at this venue in January but was unable to justify market support on her subsequent outing, finishing a close third. She still ran well on that occasion however, and has previously won over this course and distance, so she gets the vote to regain the winning thread, with Mattina and Kentucky Blue the chief threats.

Fair (RSA) 26th Jun (R6 1400m Listed)

Market rules

Back Lay
Eternal Hope
Favorita
Goodbye Love
Granadilla
Herrin
Leader Of The Pack
Run Florist Run
Storyland
Fair (RSA) 26th Jun (R7 1200m Listed)

Market rules

Back Lay
La Bella Mia
Elusive Heart
Carlita
Princess Rebel
Mary O Reilly
Outlandos DAmour
Miss Smarty Pants
March Music
Carioca
Sunshine Mint
Three Stars
World Radar
Fair (RSA) 26th Jun (R8 1600m Hcap)

Market rules

Back Lay
Jamra
Woodstock Fairy
Fools Garden
Pretty Ballerina
Blushing Bride
Palace Queen
Kentucky Blue
Flaming Opal
Mattina
Jetorio
Magic Mary
Timeform,

