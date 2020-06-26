Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

Fair (RSA) 26th Jun (R6 1400m Listed)Show Hide
Friday 26 June, 2.35pm
Timeform select the three best bets at the Fairview on Friday...
"...is easily the quickest in this line up and holds leading claims..."
Timeform on Mary O'Reilly
#2 Favorita - Fairview R6 (14:35)
Favorita produced the best performance of her career by some margin to win a listed race at this venue by just under 10 lengths in March, and a repeat of anything close to that effort would see her go in again. Storyland finished second to the selection on that occasion and looks the most likely to fill that spot again, while Eternal Hope is one to keep an eye on for third.
#5 Mary O'Reilly - Fairview R7 (15:05)
Mary O'Reilly has improved with each run this year, culminating in a career-best effort when winning a handicap at this venue 11 days ago. She is easily the quickest in this line up and holds leading claims of following up. Elusive Heart and Smart Pants appeal as the main dangers to the selection.
#2 Woodstock Fairy - Fairview R8 (15:35)
Woodstock Fairy ran out a comfortable winner in a strong contest at this venue in January but was unable to justify market support on her subsequent outing, finishing a close third. She still ran well on that occasion however, and has previously won over this course and distance, so she gets the vote to regain the winning thread, with Mattina and Kentucky Blue the chief threats.
