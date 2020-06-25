Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

#2 Let's Cheer Again - Gold Coast R7 (05:48 BST)

Let's Cheer Again led and won the Open 3 comfortably on resumption as favourite and he has more to give. The form hoop takes over from the apprentice and this promising three-year-old can win again. Aggravate just missed out at Doomben at this level and can build on that, while Tru Blu Tango can also be involved.

#2 Youngblood - Gold Coast R8 (06:27 BST)

Youngblood was suited by coming to this track when winning a maiden from the front by over four lengths and he is taken to take all the beating from a low gate. Lady Solerno returned to form last time and has placed at this trip at a higher level, Mr Misunderstood arrives in form and has a good draw to work from.

#10 Tracy May - Gold Coast R9 (07:05 BST)

Tracy May has the speed to manage the sticky gate and impressed when leading and winning a maiden in good style at Doomben. The former Waller galloper has more up his sleeve and can win again. Run For Glory is a stablemate who has also switched yards and goes well fresh, while Duneagle is respected with the blinkers on.

