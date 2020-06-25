To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 26 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Gold Coast on Friday...

"...this promising three-year-old can win again..."

Timeform on Let's Cheer Again

#2 Let's Cheer Again - Gold Coast R7 (05:48 BST)

Let's Cheer Again led and won the Open 3 comfortably on resumption as favourite and he has more to give. The form hoop takes over from the apprentice and this promising three-year-old can win again. Aggravate just missed out at Doomben at this level and can build on that, while Tru Blu Tango can also be involved.

#2 Youngblood - Gold Coast R8 (06:27 BST)

Youngblood was suited by coming to this track when winning a maiden from the front by over four lengths and he is taken to take all the beating from a low gate. Lady Solerno returned to form last time and has placed at this trip at a higher level, Mr Misunderstood arrives in form and has a good draw to work from.

#10 Tracy May - Gold Coast R9 (07:05 BST)

Tracy May has the speed to manage the sticky gate and impressed when leading and winning a maiden in good style at Doomben. The former Waller galloper has more up his sleeve and can win again. Run For Glory is a stablemate who has also switched yards and goes well fresh, while Duneagle is respected with the blinkers on.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Let's Cheer Again - Gold Coast R7 (05:48 BST)
#2 Youngblood - Gold Coast R8 (06:27 BST)
#10 Tracy May - Gold Coast R9 (07:05 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

GCst (AUS) 26th Jun (R7 1100m Hcap)

Friday 26 June, 5.48am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Aggravate
2. Lets Cheer Again
4. Puppet Master
5. Stellar Power
6. I Am The General
7. Red Devil
8. Vincere Volare
9. Legal Counsel
10. Sukwhinder
12. Okanagan Miss
13. Nakanai
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

GCst (AUS) 26th Jun (R8 2200m Hcap)

Friday 26 June, 6.27am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Speaking Bad
2. Youngblood
3. Its Thyme
4. Lady Solerno
5. Mr Misunderstood
6. Likeabeel
7. Searing Speed
8. Santarene
9. Electric Ellyse
10. Spirit Of Edyn
11. Colonel Klink
12. Mogul
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

GCst (AUS) 26th Jun (R9 1200m CL1)

Friday 26 June, 7.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Smooth Move
2. Great Affair
3. Run For Glory
4. Ankara Fox
7. Belles Pluck
8. Duneagle
9. Euro Hustler
10. Tracy May
11. Woman Of Gold
12. Fa Fa
13. Isa Rocket
14. Osaycan
16. Luana
17. Divine Decadence
18. Aiolos
19. Miss Magnolia
20. All Boom
21. Skald
22. Phantom Shadow
23. Astral Knight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles