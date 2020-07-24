To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Monmouth on Friday...

"...the value play in a claimer that doesn’t have a great amount of depth to it..."

Timeform on Classy Lynn

#7 Takingtimeoff - Monmouth R1 (22:00 BST)

The ones with experinece don't set a particulary taxing standard in this two-year-old maiden, so the one to concentrate on may well be first-time starter Takingtimeoff. Debuting for the Michael Stidham/Godolphin axis, this Curlin filly has posted a series of fast workouts in preparation for her unveiling.

#3 Brice - Monmouth R2 (22:30 BST)

Brice was returning from a 223-day layoff when fourth in a stronger maiden claimer than this at Belmont last time. With improvement likely from that comeback run, he should prove tough to beat against this lesser opposition. Masterio has a rider in the plate who excels around here and appeals most of the remainder.

#7 Classy Lynn - Monmouth R6 (00:30 BST)

Classy Lynn has been given a break since posting a couple of below-par efforts at Tampa Bay, and will also benefit from switching back to turf from dirt. She could well be the value play in a claimer that doesn't have a great amount of depth to it. Painted Image is also likely to be thereabouts, while Jonimarie deserves some consideration too.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Takingtimeoff – Monmouth R1 (22:00 BST)
#3 Brice – Monmouth R2 (22:30 BST)
#7 Classy Lynn – Monmouth R6 (00:30 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

