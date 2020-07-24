Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 July

Monm (US) 24th Jul (R1 5f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 24 July, 10.00pm
|Flight To Shanghai
|My Second Chance
|Little Nutter
|Kirtan
|Psychic Ability
|Crystal Orb
|Takingtimeoff
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Monmouth on Friday...
"...the value play in a claimer that doesn’t have a great amount of depth to it..."
Timeform on Classy Lynn
#7 Takingtimeoff - Monmouth R1 (22:00 BST)
The ones with experinece don't set a particulary taxing standard in this two-year-old maiden, so the one to concentrate on may well be first-time starter Takingtimeoff. Debuting for the Michael Stidham/Godolphin axis, this Curlin filly has posted a series of fast workouts in preparation for her unveiling.
#3 Brice - Monmouth R2 (22:30 BST)
Brice was returning from a 223-day layoff when fourth in a stronger maiden claimer than this at Belmont last time. With improvement likely from that comeback run, he should prove tough to beat against this lesser opposition. Masterio has a rider in the plate who excels around here and appeals most of the remainder.
#7 Classy Lynn - Monmouth R6 (00:30 BST)
Classy Lynn has been given a break since posting a couple of below-par efforts at Tampa Bay, and will also benefit from switching back to turf from dirt. She could well be the value play in a claimer that doesn't have a great amount of depth to it. Painted Image is also likely to be thereabouts, while Jonimarie deserves some consideration too.
