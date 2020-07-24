Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 24 July

#4 Ghalyoon - Fairview R3 (11:50 BST)

Ghalyoon has had more opportunities to open his account than most of these (still a maiden after 11 starts), but the pick of his form puts him right in the mix here, so he could be worth one more chance to belatedly make the breakthrough. Edo Furin is feared most ahead of Gibral de Roche.

#10 Just My Style - Fairview R7 (14:05 BST)

Just My Style is right at the foot of the weights here and just about makes most appeal having put together a series of solid runs in recent months. Paper Town and Seeking Wisdom could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#10 Beethoven - Fairview R8 (14:40 BST)

Beethoven has won his last two starts over C&D and is fancied to complete the hat-trick if continuing in the same rich vein form, with the step up in grade here unlikely to be an issue. African Victory and Di Me are others who might have a say in proceedings.

