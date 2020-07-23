Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 24 July

#3 Entreat - Tamworth R6 (06:35)

Entreat had been knocking on the door, finding just one too good in three of her first four races, and she deservedly broke her maiden when landing the odds over this course and distance earlier this month. She holds scope for further improvement and this race looks to be well within her reach. Contango also arrives here on the back of a maiden win and will give the selection plenty to think about, while Stellar Blaze may prove the pick of the remainder.

#5 Prince Of Troy - Tamworth R7 (07:10)

Prince Of Troy found the Grafton Guineas a step too far when well beaten on his last start, but his form prior to that was useful, and with further improvement in the pipeline, he should be going close here. Achi Baba is consistent at this level and should be in the mix once again, while Bulletson holds solid each-way claims.

#2 Golden Avenger - Tamworth R8 (07:50)

Golden Avenger won both his trials prior to his return to action at Mudgee earlier this month, but he failed to justify market support on that occasion, fading in the final stages. He should strip fitter for that run, and with this drop back to five furlongs likely to suit, he holds solid claims of regaining the winning thread. Liberty Sun looks to be the chief threat, while The First Of May can make up the shortlist.