Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 April

#3 Hay Hay My My - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

Hay Hay My My is still unexposed on the dirt having made just the one start on the main track (fourth here in January), and has been running relatively well on turf of late. Mozano looks the chief threat but does have stamina to prove over this extended-mile trip. Silent Mischief also commands a closer look.

#6 Baci - Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)

Baci ran well to be second in a similar contest to this last time and is taken to go one better this time around. By Th Light of Day is an interesting newcomer to keep an eye on, though this barn's runners do tend to improve for their initial outing. Etelka completes the shortlist.

#8 C'Era Una Volta - Tampa Bay R7 (20:26)

C'Era Una Volta wasn't quite at his best when third here last time and is taken to bounce back to form in this $8k claimer. Credit Cycle was one place ahead of the selection in that aforementioned contest and should be the main challenger, while What a Hoot is another to factor in.

