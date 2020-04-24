To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...still unexposed on the dirt having made just the one start on the main track..."

Timeform on Hay Hay My My

#3 Hay Hay My My - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

Hay Hay My My is still unexposed on the dirt having made just the one start on the main track (fourth here in January), and has been running relatively well on turf of late. Mozano looks the chief threat but does have stamina to prove over this extended-mile trip. Silent Mischief also commands a closer look.

#6 Baci - Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)

Baci ran well to be second in a similar contest to this last time and is taken to go one better this time around. By Th Light of Day is an interesting newcomer to keep an eye on, though this barn's runners do tend to improve for their initial outing. Etelka completes the shortlist.

#8 C'Era Una Volta - Tampa Bay R7 (20:26)

C'Era Una Volta wasn't quite at his best when third here last time and is taken to bounce back to form in this $8k claimer. Credit Cycle was one place ahead of the selection in that aforementioned contest and should be the main challenger, while What a Hoot is another to factor in.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Hay Hay My My – Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)
#6 Baci – Tampa Bay R4 (18:52)
#8 C’Era Una Volta – Tampa Bay R7 (20:26)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 24th Apr (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Friday 24 April, 6.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Old News
Imperial Ivor
Hay Hay My My
Distinctly Brewed
My Computer
Wyatts Warrior
Rocky Diplomat
Handsome Gem
Silent Mischief
Mozano
Ares Warrior
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 24th Apr (R4 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Friday 24 April, 6.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Calypso Key
Foot Rub Love
By Th Light Of Day
Chica Difisel
Biz Maker
Baci
Etelka
Heavenly Joy
Stoneys Monkey
Tiz Her Way
Lavalier
Bain Town Woman
Nostalgia
Lady Larko
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 24th Apr (R7 7f Claim)

Friday 24 April, 8.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
What A Hoot
Debdurite
Will Runaway
Sky Point
Early Deligh
Water Patrol
Gettinintomischief
Cera Una Volta
Onewayticket
False Info
Credit Cycle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles