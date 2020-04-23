Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 24 April

#1 Freddie Fox Trot - Gold Coast R7 (06:12)

Freddie Fox Trot has been drawn towards wide on each of his last two starts, including when second over this course and distance last time. Again, he does not have an ideal draw, but this looks to be a slightly easier race, and with claimer Nicholas Keal taking off a handy 3 lb, he rates a strong winning hope. Love You Lucy only managed to finish mid-field over course and distance last time but should be hitting peak fitness now and represents the likeliest danger, while The Avenger may be able to sneak into the places on his first run for Lincoln Shayler's yard.

#8 Royal Witness - Gold Coast R8 (06:47)

Royal Witness came with a well-timed run only to be narrowly denied by the Kosciusko winner Handle The Truth at Cranbourne, before bravely battling on for third at Doomben last time, meaning he has hit the frame in three of his five outings this prep. He is drawn wide here but his form is strong in the context of this race and he looks too classy for these rivals. Usmanov arrives here in search of a hat-trick and commands plenty of respect, while Gypsy Toff can win the battle for third.

#5 Rucca - Gold Coast R9 (07:22)

Rucca's victory at Moonee Valley back in October, over a two-time subsequent winner, reads impressively in the context of this race. He struggled in Group 1 company in his subsequent outing and disappointed at Eagle Farm last time, but was found to have a lacerated leg on the latter occasion. His recent trial was superb, however, and he is a highly promising colt who can claim this race on his way to bigger things. Stablemate Zac Attack won well over this course and distance last time but has a rise in weight to content with, so she may have to settle for second, while Sukwhinder makes up the shortlist.