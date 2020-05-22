Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 May

Tampa (US) 22nd May (R1 1m1f Claim)
Friday 22 May, 5.35pm
|Das Da One
|Guerreron
|High Rolling Dude
|Malios
|Enduring Honor
|Brandt
|Wilshire Star
|Mulled Wine
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Friday...
"...brings some fairly useful French form into this allowance contest..."
Timeform on Simplicity
#5 Enduring Honor - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)
Enduring Honor hasn't been at his best on his last two starts but now drops in class and will be a force to be reckoned with if that sparks a return to form. Wilshire Star was a convincing winner last time and can emerge second best, while High Rolling Dude shouldn't be ruled out either.
#2 Simplicity - Tampa Bay R5 (19:40)
New US recruit Simplicity brings some fairly useful French form into this allowance contest and has joined a barn that has a particularly good record with this type. Stormy D arrives here in a very good vein of form and is our next pick. Be Nimble deserves some consideration as well.
#9 Long Story Short - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)
Long Story Short ultimately shaped as if amiss last time after becoming restless in the stalls. She is better judged on her win the time before and should put up a better showing this time around. Adonai Bless is up there on the shortlist too, while Her Name Is Star can also be a factor at the business end.
