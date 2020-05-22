To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Friday...

"...brings some fairly useful French form into this allowance contest..."

Timeform on Simplicity

#5 Enduring Honor - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

Enduring Honor hasn't been at his best on his last two starts but now drops in class and will be a force to be reckoned with if that sparks a return to form. Wilshire Star was a convincing winner last time and can emerge second best, while High Rolling Dude shouldn't be ruled out either.

#2 Simplicity - Tampa Bay R5 (19:40)

New US recruit Simplicity brings some fairly useful French form into this allowance contest and has joined a barn that has a particularly good record with this type. Stormy D arrives here in a very good vein of form and is our next pick. Be Nimble deserves some consideration as well.

#9 Long Story Short - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Long Story Short ultimately shaped as if amiss last time after becoming restless in the stalls. She is better judged on her win the time before and should put up a better showing this time around. Adonai Bless is up there on the shortlist too, while Her Name Is Star can also be a factor at the business end.

Recommended bets

#5 Enduring Honor – Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)
#2 Simplicity – Tampa Bay R5 (19:40)
#9 Long Story Short – Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Tampa (US) 22nd May (R1 1m1f Claim)

Friday 22 May, 5.35pm

Tampa (US) 22nd May (R5 1m1f Allw)

Friday 22 May, 7.40pm

Tampa (US) 22nd May (R8 7f Claim)

Friday 22 May, 9.15pm

Timeform,

