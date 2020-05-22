Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 May

#5 Enduring Honor - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

Enduring Honor hasn't been at his best on his last two starts but now drops in class and will be a force to be reckoned with if that sparks a return to form. Wilshire Star was a convincing winner last time and can emerge second best, while High Rolling Dude shouldn't be ruled out either.

#2 Simplicity - Tampa Bay R5 (19:40)

New US recruit Simplicity brings some fairly useful French form into this allowance contest and has joined a barn that has a particularly good record with this type. Stormy D arrives here in a very good vein of form and is our next pick. Be Nimble deserves some consideration as well.

#9 Long Story Short - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Long Story Short ultimately shaped as if amiss last time after becoming restless in the stalls. She is better judged on her win the time before and should put up a better showing this time around. Adonai Bless is up there on the shortlist too, while Her Name Is Star can also be a factor at the business end.