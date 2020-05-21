To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 22 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform provide three bets in Australia on Friday
Timeform select their three best bets at Gold Coast on Friday...

"...is rarely out of the money when fresh..."

Timeform on Howwonderfullifeis

#4 Usmanov - Gold Coast R7 (06:17)

Usmanov has never missed the frame over this course and distance, winning twice, and it was very nearly a clean sweep last time as he showed good early speed and led until late on, only to be beaten a head by the strong-finishing winner. He is nicely drawn on the fence here and looks to have a good chance of regaining the winning thread. Boom Chicka Boom and Royal Witness appeal most of the remainder.

#4 Howwonderfullifeis - Gold Coast R8 (06:57)

Howwonderfullifeis was below form when 14th at this track prior to a break. She takes a significant drop in grade, as well as in trip, here though, and is rarely out of the money when fresh, so is taken to prove too classy for her rivals on this occasion. Better Thinking has been in good form of late and a repeat of either of his recent Ipswich efforts would put him firmly in the mix, while Devil's Temptation has solid place claims.

#6 Mishani Secret - Gold Coast R9 (07:34)

Mishani Secret followed up her course-and-distance win with an easy success at Ipswich last time, hitting the front in the straight before pulling further clear and eventually winning by three lengths. She rates strongly here on the back of that, particularly with the third home that day subsequently going in, and the hat-trick looks well within her grasp. Wapiti and So You Shop are the pick of the opposition.

GCst (AUS) 22nd May (R7 900m Hcap)

Friday 22 May, 6.17am

1. Boom Chicka Boom
2. Tisani Tomso
3. Divine Dice
4. Usmanov
5. Ozark
6. Hard Stride
7. Royal Witness
8. Spirits Choice
9. Archers Paradox
11. Bold Xavvi
GCst (AUS) 22nd May (R8 900m 3yo)

Friday 22 May, 6.57am

1. Devils Temptation
2. Iced
3. Patches
4. Howwonderfullifeis
5. Betaima
6. Bold Eos
7. Say Haya
8. Mocking
9. Better Thinking
10. Better Be Better
11. Gideons
12. Mad Irish Tycoon
14. Nikohli Beagle
15. Bold Thalia
16. Blueys Ready
GCst (AUS) 22nd May (R9 1800m 3yo)

Friday 22 May, 7.34am

1. Couldnt Refuse
2. Wapiti
3. Dont Waiver
4. Class Of Royalty
5. Impactful
6. Mishani Secret
7. Hostage Of War
8. Indian Dreamer
9. Cellarmaid
10. Miss Silky
11. Powering
12. Miss Cavallo
13. So You Shop
14. Tears Of Love
15. Thrum
16. Man Of Sinn
17. Muleta
18. Swing Shift
19. The Minivan
20. Dawson Delight
21. Bel Strider
Timeform,

