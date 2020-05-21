Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 22 May

#4 Usmanov - Gold Coast R7 (06:17)

Usmanov has never missed the frame over this course and distance, winning twice, and it was very nearly a clean sweep last time as he showed good early speed and led until late on, only to be beaten a head by the strong-finishing winner. He is nicely drawn on the fence here and looks to have a good chance of regaining the winning thread. Boom Chicka Boom and Royal Witness appeal most of the remainder.

#4 Howwonderfullifeis - Gold Coast R8 (06:57)

Howwonderfullifeis was below form when 14th at this track prior to a break. She takes a significant drop in grade, as well as in trip, here though, and is rarely out of the money when fresh, so is taken to prove too classy for her rivals on this occasion. Better Thinking has been in good form of late and a repeat of either of his recent Ipswich efforts would put him firmly in the mix, while Devil's Temptation has solid place claims.

#6 Mishani Secret - Gold Coast R9 (07:34)

Mishani Secret followed up her course-and-distance win with an easy success at Ipswich last time, hitting the front in the straight before pulling further clear and eventually winning by three lengths. She rates strongly here on the back of that, particularly with the third home that day subsequently going in, and the hat-trick looks well within her grasp. Wapiti and So You Shop are the pick of the opposition.