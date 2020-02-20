To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 21 February

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform pick out three bets in the UK on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...couldn't be in better hands to make his mark in handicaps..."

Timeform on King Of Arms

Back
Martha Brae - 16:50 Exeter

Martha Brae got off the mark over hurdles at the second time of asking at Fontwell in December, digging deep to get the better of one who was - like herself - an above-average bumper mare last season. She improved again when second at Newbury, form that has received a boost with the fourth going in subsequently, and she looks capable of taking higher rank yet. Her attitude and jumping both look to be strong assets and, with further improvement anticipated, she should take plenty of beating here as she bids for her second hurdles success.

Lay
I Think So - 19:45 Wolverhampton

I Think So produced a career best to break her maiden at the twelfth time of asking over this course and distance last time, seeing the race out well having never been far from a strong pace. She is up 3 lb here though, in what looks a decidedly tougher event, so she will have to find plenty of improvement to record back-to-back victories. Al Daiha has found only a subsequent winner too good in both of her last two races and makes much more appeal from a workable mark.

Smart Stat
King Of Arms - 19:15 Wolverhampton

22% - John Gosden's strike rate with handicap debutants

King Of Arms showed improved form to get off the mark at Kempton last month, getting the better of a couple of rivals that, prior to the race, looked closely matched with John Gosden's colt on form. Despite being allowed the run of the race, King Of Arms was certainly value for his fairly useful effort and connections will take heart from the fact the he responded well to the application of cheekpieces. He couldn't be in better hands to make his mark in handicaps and this looks a good opportunity for him to make his debut in this code a successful one.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

