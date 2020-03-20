Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 20 March

#1 A Magic in Motion Gp - Sam Houston R2 (00:12)

Magic in Motion Gp pressed a fast pace before drawing off for a convincing win in a similar contest to this last time. She's likely to be on the sharp end again today and has a handy draw outside of her main pace rival. The Steve Asmussen/Deshawn Parker combination is always to be feared at Sam Houston, and they can provide the main threat in the shape of Sarabi, another last-time-out winner, while Seven Violets is another that can claim minor money.

#4 Mr Midtown - Sam Houston R5 (01:36)

There's every chance that Mr Midtown will get an uncontested lead in this $5k claimer, and he will be tough to catch if able to dictate steady fractions. That exact scenario unfolded over C&D in January, when Scott Young's gelding ran out a three-length winner. The selection has had excuses on his last couple of outings and a bounce back to form is expected this evening. Chroniqueur and Gran Red may emerge as the main dangers.

#8 Jo Dee's Angel - Sam Houston R9 (03:28)

There are a few unknown quantities in the maiden that closes the Sam Houston card, but it's probably best to stick with one with experience in the shape of Jo Dee's Angel, who has joined red-hot trainer Robertino Diodoro since her debut third-place finish last month. Diodoro's runners are flying at the moment, and he has an impeccable record with new acquisitions. Paul With All was disqualified after passing the post first last time and command plenty of respect.