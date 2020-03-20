Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 March

#1 American Landing - Fairview R6 (13:35 GMT)

American Landing resumed winning ways over this course and distance in December in what has since proved to be a strong affair, with plenty of runners from that race coming out and running well subsequently. He confirmed the form of that run when finishing second in a much more competitive event, again over this track and trip, in January, before again finding just one to good over just under 10f here last time. He sets the standard in this field and, with a return to this trip likely to be a positive, he gets the vote to go one better than and get his head back in front. Mangrove won here in January and appeals as the most likely danger, while Bold Viking is another worth looking at in terms of place claims.

#2 Delicasea - Fairview R7 (14:10 GMT)

Delicasea got off the mark at the first time of asking when successful at this course back in December, and maintained her unbeaten record when again putting her rivals to the sword in a Fairview juvenile plate last month. This is a competitive listed affair however, and Favoria herself looks competitive on form. She opened her account at the second time of asking at Kenilworth in December, before finishing fourth in a Grade 3 at the same event last month, so she will offer plenty of opposition to the selection, while Herrin, who is improving with every run, heads up those chasing third place.

#9 Torio Lake - Fairview R8 (14:45 GMT)

Torio Lake regained the winning thread here in November, getting the better of a subsequent winner to land his first success for over two years. He has run respectably, if not quite up to his best, on his two subsequent outings, but he looks on a lenient mark here and is in with a big chance on the pick of his form. Sherwood Forest has been a little out of sorts of late but has slipped dramatically through the weights and, much like the selection, looks well treated on the pick of his form, while Myview might be able to win the battle for the minor prize money at what could be a big price.