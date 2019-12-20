Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

#2 Blahnik - Aqueduct R1 (17:30 GMT)

Blahnik finds herself in calmer waters here after competing in some valuable contests and looks the one to beat on the pick of her form. Eighty Seven North is open to improvement in first-time blinkers looks the best of the rest, with Causin' Trouble making up the shortlist.

#5 Evade - Aqueduct R3 (18:28 GMT)

Evade shaped nicely on her debut before fading late on, but showed enough to think a race like this is well within her remit. Her debut form is the best on offer in this contest and she looks the one they all have to beat. Shine Like Bobby and Tokyo Bay rate the best of the rest.

#6 Freaky Styley - Aqueduct R8 (20:58 GMT)

Freaky Styley has finished runner-up in each of his three starts to date and looks more than capable of going one better here. He sets the clear form standard in this field and should be up to winning this contest with a bit in hand. Crazy Life has been knocking at the door of late and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, but Implied Volatility may run him close for second.