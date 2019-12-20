Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

#3 Sarabi - Greyville R7 (17:55 GMT)

Sarabi's consistency is hard to knock at present and she just about edges the vote. Love Theme has the best credentials of the remainder, while Ginger Biscuit also commands respect.

#2 Whizz of Odds - Greyville R8 (18:35 GMT)

Whizz of Odds has won all three of her starts to date and from a form point of view she is hard to oppose. Great Dictator should be involved at the business end as well, while Bedazzled Joker has place prospects as well.

#4 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R9 (19:10 GMT)

Horoscope Harry showed much-improved form despite meeting with defeat last time and looks the one to beat. Opensea could be the chief threat, while At The Opera is the other candidate for the three.

