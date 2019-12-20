To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out three bets from South Africa on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their three best bets from Greyville on Friday...

"...has won all three of her starts to date and from a form point of view she is hard to oppose..."

Timeform on Whizz of Odds

#3 Sarabi - Greyville R7 (17:55 GMT)

Sarabi's consistency is hard to knock at present and she just about edges the vote. Love Theme has the best credentials of the remainder, while Ginger Biscuit also commands respect.

#2 Whizz of Odds - Greyville R8 (18:35 GMT)

Whizz of Odds has won all three of her starts to date and from a form point of view she is hard to oppose. Great Dictator should be involved at the business end as well, while Bedazzled Joker has place prospects as well.

#4 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R9 (19:10 GMT)

Horoscope Harry showed much-improved form despite meeting with defeat last time and looks the one to beat. Opensea could be the chief threat, while At The Opera is the other candidate for the three.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Sarabi - Greyville R7 (17:55 GMT)
#2 Whizz of Odds - Greyville R8 (18:35 GMT)
#4 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R9 (19:10 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles