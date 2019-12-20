Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 December
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Greyville on Friday...
"...has won all three of her starts to date and from a form point of view she is hard to oppose..."
Timeform on Whizz of Odds
#3 Sarabi - Greyville R7 (17:55 GMT)
Sarabi's consistency is hard to knock at present and she just about edges the vote. Love Theme has the best credentials of the remainder, while Ginger Biscuit also commands respect.
#2 Whizz of Odds - Greyville R8 (18:35 GMT)
Whizz of Odds has won all three of her starts to date and from a form point of view she is hard to oppose. Great Dictator should be involved at the business end as well, while Bedazzled Joker has place prospects as well.
#4 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R9 (19:10 GMT)
Horoscope Harry showed much-improved form despite meeting with defeat last time and looks the one to beat. Opensea could be the chief threat, while At The Opera is the other candidate for the three.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
#3 Sarabi - Greyville R7 (17:55 GMT)
#2 Whizz of Odds - Greyville R8 (18:35 GMT)
#4 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R9 (19:10 GMT)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.