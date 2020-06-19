Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

#5 Break and Enter - Woodbine R1 (18:00)

Break and Enter was below form over an inadequate trip when last seen, but will take plenty of beating if back to the same sort of level that saw him win over this C&D in November. Cause for Alarm may be next best, while Countryside Drive is also considered.

#4 Bode's Maker - Woodbine R4 (19:31)

Bode's Maker hasn't been seen since a runner-up effort at Ellis Park last July, but layoffs are rarely an issue for runners from this barn and he should put up a good account. Bens Last Call may be the one to give the selection most to think about.

#4 Eagles Cry - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Eagles Cry is making his debut is a weak maiden claimer and represents a barn that has a good record with first-time starters. His recent workouts suggest he should be ready to go at the first time of asking. Comfortably Cool may be best of those with experience.