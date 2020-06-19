To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Woodbine and Penn National on Friday...

"...recent workouts suggest he should be ready to go at the first time of asking."

Timeform on Eagles Cry

#5 Break and Enter - Woodbine R1 (18:00)

Break and Enter was below form over an inadequate trip when last seen, but will take plenty of beating if back to the same sort of level that saw him win over this C&D in November. Cause for Alarm may be next best, while Countryside Drive is also considered.

#4 Bode's Maker - Woodbine R4 (19:31)

Bode's Maker hasn't been seen since a runner-up effort at Ellis Park last July, but layoffs are rarely an issue for runners from this barn and he should put up a good account. Bens Last Call may be the one to give the selection most to think about.

#4 Eagles Cry - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Eagles Cry is making his debut is a weak maiden claimer and represents a barn that has a good record with first-time starters. His recent workouts suggest he should be ready to go at the first time of asking. Comfortably Cool may be best of those with experience.

Recommended bets

Timeform,

