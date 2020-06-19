Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

Keats - 17:15 Gowran Park

Keats showed ability in a couple of two-year-old starts, notably finishing fourth on his debut at the Curragh. That form is working out well (the winner and third both won their next starts), and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to open his account at the third attempt in a race that is unlikely to take much winning. Frank Arthur and Kells are others who might have a say in proceedings.

No. 10 (9) Keats (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.77 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 44-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/10 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 1.68 22/10/19 Curragh 4/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs M. C. Hussey 45.07

Lemista - 19:15 Gowran Park

Lemista won a maiden here on her final juvenile outing and progressed again after five months off to follow up in the Park Express Stakes at Naas last time, keeping going well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. Her strength at the finish suggests this longer trip may see her to even better effect, and this looks a good opportunity for her to complete the hat-trick, in receipt of 8 lb from the older horses in opposition. Fellow three-year-old Elfin Queen is feared most after a wide-margin success on her return at Naas, leaving Camphor to complete the shortlist.

No. 9 (3) Lemista (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 451-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 23/03/20 Naas 1/9 Flat 1m Heavy 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 12 14/10/19 Gowran Park 1/14 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 7.26 01/09/19 Cork 5/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 5.82 15/08/19 Leopardstown 4/14 Flat 7f 30y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 23.18

Numberoneson - 19:45 Gowran Park

Numberoneson appeals as being potentially well treated here on his first appearance in a handicap. He improved with every start as a two-year-old, doing his best work at the finish when second at Dundalk on the last occasion, and the extra furlong today should enable him to take another step forward for the the Joseph O'Brien yard that continues in good heart. Helvic Dream was progressive last season and is feared most now making his own handicap debut, along with Comfort Line.

No. 6 (3) Numberoneson (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80 Form: 042-