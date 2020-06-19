To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from Gowran Park on Friday evening
Timeform select the three best bets at Gowran Park on Friday...

"...potentially well treated here on his first appearance in a handicap..."

Timeform on Numberoneson

Keats - 17:15 Gowran Park

Keats showed ability in a couple of two-year-old starts, notably finishing fourth on his debut at the Curragh. That form is working out well (the winner and third both won their next starts), and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to open his account at the third attempt in a race that is unlikely to take much winning. Frank Arthur and Kells are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Flopped at 4/6 in 7f Newmarket event when last seen but earlier Curragh debut was promising and he likely hasn't shown all he's capable of. Could prove a different model at 3 yrs.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/10 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 1.68
22/10/19 Curragh 4/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs M. C. Hussey 45.07

Lemista - 19:15 Gowran Park

Lemista won a maiden here on her final juvenile outing and progressed again after five months off to follow up in the Park Express Stakes at Naas last time, keeping going well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. Her strength at the finish suggests this longer trip may see her to even better effect, and this looks a good opportunity for her to complete the hat-trick, in receipt of 8 lb from the older horses in opposition. Fellow three-year-old Elfin Queen is feared most after a wide-margin success on her return at Naas, leaving Camphor to complete the shortlist.

Progressed again to land Group 3 Park Express Stakes at Naas (8f, heavy) 88 days ago by ¾ length from Hamariyna, keeping on well. Will stay further than 1m, and better to come.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/03/20 Naas 1/9 Flat 1m Heavy 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 12
14/10/19 Gowran Park 1/14 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 7.26
01/09/19 Cork 5/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 5.82
15/08/19 Leopardstown 4/14 Flat 7f 30y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 23.18

Numberoneson - 19:45 Gowran Park

Numberoneson appeals as being potentially well treated here on his first appearance in a handicap. He improved with every start as a two-year-old, doing his best work at the finish when second at Dundalk on the last occasion, and the extra furlong today should enable him to take another step forward for the the Joseph O'Brien yard that continues in good heart. Helvic Dream was progressive last season and is feared most now making his own handicap debut, along with Comfort Line.

Thrice-raced maiden. 11/2, second of 13 in maiden at Dundalk (8f), running on late. Off 7 months. Makes handicap debut up in trip and open to further progress.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/11/19 Dundalk 2/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 9.74
26/10/19 Leopardstown 4/16 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 19.5
09/10/19 Navan 10/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 58.16

