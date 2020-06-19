- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 19 June
Timeform select the three best bets at Gowran Park on Friday...
"...potentially well treated here on his first appearance in a handicap..."
Timeform on Numberoneson
Keats showed ability in a couple of two-year-old starts, notably finishing fourth on his debut at the Curragh. That form is working out well (the winner and third both won their next starts), and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to open his account at the third attempt in a race that is unlikely to take much winning. Frank Arthur and Kells are others who might have a say in proceedings.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|1.68
|22/10/19
|Curragh
|4/14
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|M. C. Hussey
|45.07
Lemista won a maiden here on her final juvenile outing and progressed again after five months off to follow up in the Park Express Stakes at Naas last time, keeping going well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. Her strength at the finish suggests this longer trip may see her to even better effect, and this looks a good opportunity for her to complete the hat-trick, in receipt of 8 lb from the older horses in opposition. Fellow three-year-old Elfin Queen is feared most after a wide-margin success on her return at Naas, leaving Camphor to complete the shortlist.
Progressed again to land Group 3 Park Express Stakes at Naas (8f, heavy) 88 days ago by ¾ length from Hamariyna, keeping on well. Will stay further than 1m, and better to come.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/03/20
|Naas
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|12
|14/10/19
|Gowran Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|7.26
|01/09/19
|Cork
|5/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.82
|15/08/19
|Leopardstown
|4/14
|Flat
|7f 30y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|23.18
Numberoneson - 19:45 Gowran Park
Numberoneson appeals as being potentially well treated here on his first appearance in a handicap. He improved with every start as a two-year-old, doing his best work at the finish when second at Dundalk on the last occasion, and the extra furlong today should enable him to take another step forward for the the Joseph O'Brien yard that continues in good heart. Helvic Dream was progressive last season and is feared most now making his own handicap debut, along with Comfort Line.
Thrice-raced maiden. 11/2, second of 13 in maiden at Dundalk (8f), running on late. Off 7 months. Makes handicap debut up in trip and open to further progress.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/11/19
|Dundalk
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|9.74
|26/10/19
|Leopardstown
|4/16
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|19.5
|09/10/19
|Navan
|10/17
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|58.16
GowP 19th Jun (1m Mdn)
Friday 19 June, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Keats
|Frank Arthur
|Believe Jack
|Kells
|Airlift
|Regal Eagle
|Crashdaparty
|Cappella Liath
|Gudmanlarry
|Hay Kimbello
|Dobbin Prince
|Amelia Buoy
GowP 19th Jun (1m1f Listed)
Friday 19 June, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elfin Queen
|Lemista
|Camphor
|Snapraeceps
|Miss Myers
|Winiata
|Inhale
|Mia Maria
|Come September
|Mother Vincent
|Grenadine
GowP 19th Jun (1m1f Hcap)
Friday 19 June, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Feminista
|Helvic Dream
|Protagonist
|Numberoneson
|In From The Cold
|Comfort Line
|Thundering Nights
|Too Soon To Panic
|Innervisions
Flopped at 4/6 in 7f Newmarket event when last seen but earlier Curragh debut was promising and he likely hasn't shown all he's capable of. Could prove a different model at 3 yrs.