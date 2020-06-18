Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

Back

Intrepid Italian - 17:35

Intrepid Italian has shown some promise in two previous starts, but he was a much improved model on handicap debut over this course and distance last week, rewarding strong support with an authoritative win. He travelled well throughout, and had to wait for a gap in the straight, but the style in which he quickened inside the final furlong marks him down as a horse to keep on the right side. Intrepid Italian has more improvement in him and he is well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty.

Ligera - 18:35 Lingfield

John Gosden and Roger Varian are both enjoying a great week at Royal Ascot, so clearly both yards are in tip-top form, and they are likely to dominate the market here with Byzantia and Ligera. Preference is for the former, though, having shaped well on debut at Haydock last season, and is the type that will improve a bundle as a three-year-old.

Lismore - 19:35 Lingfield

23% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Sir Mark Prescott is in good form, and he has a great record with handicap debutants, especially when they step up in trip. Lismore didn't show much in three quick runs on the all-weather last year, but she rates the type that will leave that bare form well behind now handicapping. She is bred to be much better than an opening mark of 56, and could well rack up a sequence (she holds multiple entries over the next seven days).

