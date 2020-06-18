Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

#6 Momentum To Win - Gold Coast R7 (06:17 BST)

Momentum To Win returned to winning form last time over 1800m, and his good record at this track stands him in good stead, so has leading claims of following up. Lady Solerno has the speed to be prominent and will be in the mix, while Casurina Star is also considered.



#1 Inquiry - Gold Coast R8 (06:57 BST)

Inquiry was in the minor money at this track over 1200m last time but does go very well at this trip having never missed the frame from three starts. Change of rider to Ryan Wiggins who has two wins on board catches the eye. Tawfiq Boy looks well placed here and well worth another try, while Legal Counsel has been knocking on the door.

#5 Expert Eye - Gold Coast R8 (07:34 BST)

Expert Eye is in top form lately, winning over 1350m at Doomben last time, making it two victories in a row, and holds leading claims of recording a hat-trick. Annabeth was a good second last time and is feared again, while Tears of Love can also be involved.

