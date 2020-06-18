To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 19 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gold Coast on Friday...

"...holds leading claims of recording a hat-trick..."

Timeform on Expert Eye

#6 Momentum To Win - Gold Coast R7 (06:17 BST)

Momentum To Win returned to winning form last time over 1800m, and his good record at this track stands him in good stead, so has leading claims of following up. Lady Solerno has the speed to be prominent and will be in the mix, while Casurina Star is also considered.

#1 Inquiry - Gold Coast R8 (06:57 BST)

Inquiry was in the minor money at this track over 1200m last time but does go very well at this trip having never missed the frame from three starts. Change of rider to Ryan Wiggins who has two wins on board catches the eye. Tawfiq Boy looks well placed here and well worth another try, while Legal Counsel has been knocking on the door.

#5 Expert Eye - Gold Coast R8 (07:34 BST)

Expert Eye is in top form lately, winning over 1350m at Doomben last time, making it two victories in a row, and holds leading claims of recording a hat-trick. Annabeth was a good second last time and is feared again, while Tears of Love can also be involved.

GCst (AUS) 19th Jun (R7 1800m Hcap)

Friday 19 June, 6.17am

1. Equipped
2. Own Sweet Way
3. Blue Comet
4. Scoutabout
5. Set The Bar High
6. Momentum To Win
7. Storm Harbour
8. Casurina Star
9. Starlighter
10. Lady Solerno
11. The Chosen One
12. Thrum
13. Spartan
14. Gratuitous
15. Spirit Of Edyn
GCst (AUS) 19th Jun (R8 1400m Hcap)

Friday 19 June, 6.57am

1. Inquiry
2. Ready For Danger
3. My Giuliano
4. Tawfiq Boy
6. High Degree
7. King Tomlola
8. Le Mattan
9. Nordic Show
10. Legal Counsel
GCst (AUS) 19th Jun (R9 1400m 3yo)

Friday 19 June, 7.34am

1. Dynamic Thinker
2. Better Ethics
3. Samurai
4. Tavis Town
5. Expert Eye
6. Tears Of Love
7. Firebox
8. River Rocket
10. Belrocos Babe
11. Annabeth
12. Makeup
13. Graphite Express
14. Daring Belle
15. Redstone
16. Whostoppedtherain
17. Navagio Beach
Timeform,

