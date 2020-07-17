Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 17 July

#3 Dynamic Force - Woodbine R2 (18:33)

Dynamic Force posted an improved effort when third over shorter here last time and may be set to move forward again now he steps back up in distance. Cause for Alarm and Ghost Island are the obvious pair to concentrate on as dangers, while Countryside Drive can also go well.

#1 Florida Won - Woodbine R5 (20:18)

The Martin Drexler-trained pair Florida Won and Deep Freeze look to have this between them on ratings, with preference for the former, who posted a good runner-up effort when last setting foot on the Woodbine turf track. Ben Lomond and Dot's Vision make up the shortlist of the remainder.

#2 Silence Breakers - Woodbine R6 (20:51)

Silence Breakers has done little wrong in four starts to date, winning twice and posting fair efforts on the other two starts. He may still have more progression in him and can come out on top at the chief expense Elektronic, who may be underestimated on his first start for a new barn. Cash Dividend isn't entirely ruled out either.