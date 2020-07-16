Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 17 July

#7 Dr Cooper - Taree R6 (06:25)

Dr Cooper justified market support to break his maiden at Quirindi last start, and considering he remains open to further improvement, his claims of going in again here look solid. Dream Song should be at peak fitness after two runs back and looks the chief threat, while Black Star Bowie gets the vote for third.

#1 Nine Not Out - Taree R7 (07:05)

Nine Not Out ran gamely in defeat at Muswellbrook last start and seems to be working his way up to a win. This step up to a mile looks a positive move and he will prove very difficult to hold out when he comes charging home late on. Honovi is respected as he bids to follow up his recent course-and-distance win, while Neptune's Wink should also be in the mix.

#5 Dashing 'N' Daring - Taree R8 (07:40)

This looks a similar race to the one Dashing 'N' Daring ran out a commanding winner of at this venue last time, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see him follow up. Men In Tights will likely try and make all the running and is a definite danger if allowed an easy time of things in front, while Coolaminyah Kid is another with fairly solid claims.