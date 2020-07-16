To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 17 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets at Taree on Friday...

"...step up to a mile looks a positive move and he will prove very difficult to hold out..."

Timeform on Nine Not Out

#7 Dr Cooper - Taree R6 (06:25)

Dr Cooper justified market support to break his maiden at Quirindi last start, and considering he remains open to further improvement, his claims of going in again here look solid. Dream Song should be at peak fitness after two runs back and looks the chief threat, while Black Star Bowie gets the vote for third.

#1 Nine Not Out - Taree R7 (07:05)

Nine Not Out ran gamely in defeat at Muswellbrook last start and seems to be working his way up to a win. This step up to a mile looks a positive move and he will prove very difficult to hold out when he comes charging home late on. Honovi is respected as he bids to follow up his recent course-and-distance win, while Neptune's Wink should also be in the mix.

#5 Dashing 'N' Daring - Taree R8 (07:40)

This looks a similar race to the one Dashing 'N' Daring ran out a commanding winner of at this venue last time, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see him follow up. Men In Tights will likely try and make all the running and is a definite danger if allowed an easy time of things in front, while Coolaminyah Kid is another with fairly solid claims.

Recommended bets

#7 Dr Cooper – Taree R6 (06:25)
#1 Nine Not Out – Taree R7 (07:05)
#5 Dashing ‘N’ Daring – Taree R8 (07:40)

Tare (AUS) 17th Jul (R6 1300m Hcap)

Friday 17 July, 6.25am

1. Okay Boss
2. Equilibrium
3. Cliffs Choice
4. Black Star Bowie
5. Brigid Of Kildare
6. Stonecold Flex
7. Dr Copper
8. Dream Song
9. Duble Gaze
10. Fearless Mila
11. Miss Mawingo
12. Money Heist
13. Scorched Land
14. Teo Torriate
15. Swordsman
16. Stormstarlet
Tare (AUS) 17th Jul (R7 1600m CL1)

Friday 17 July, 7.05am

1. Nine Not Out
2. Honovi
4. Neptunes Wink
5. Zouling
6. Razano
7. Divine Dream
8. Sugarland Express
9. Cosmic Energy
10. Star Bid
Tare (AUS) 17th Jul (R8 1600m Hcap)

Friday 17 July, 7.40am

1. Senatorial
2. Condover Hall
3. The Kroc
4. Coolaminyah Kid
5. Dashing N Daring
6. Men In Tights
7. Salty Rain
8. Dashing Savanna
9. Tormund
10. Natural Predator
11. Stanzza
Timeform,

