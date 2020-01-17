Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 17 January

#7 Margot's Magic - Fairview R6 (13:30 GMT)

Margot's Magic has been improving with each run of late and hasn't finished out of the frame since August. She was a close second at Turffontein on her latest outing and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her regain the winning thread here. Mendocino won twice from five runs last year and could play a part in proceedings, while Miss Jacksonville also deserves consideration.

#4 Di Me - Fairview R7 (14:10 GMT)

Di Me left his previous run behind when a comfortable winner at this course in November, and ran just as well, again at this venue, when a close second last month. He is currently operating at the peak of his powers and gets the nod in this field. Sailor Sam looks the likeliest to chase home the selection, while Ambra also holds solid place claims.

#4 Elusive Diva - Fairview R8 (14:45 GMT)

Elusive Diva blew away all opposition when a five-length winner here in July and has been threatening to go in again ever since. She finished a good second at this course last month and should be hard to beat if turning up in the same form here. For Luck Sake is a three-time course and distance winner and looks sure to be snapping at the heels of the selection, while Duke Of Cards also looks good for a place.