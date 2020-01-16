Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 17 January

Back

Haddaf - 12:00 Lingfield

Haddaf has competed at a much better level than this in the past and he ended his long losing run in style last week, making all the running to score by six and a half lengths at Chelmsford. He is unpenalised for that victory and, with the drop back in trip presenting no issues, should prove hard to beat.

Lay

Reckless Endeavour - 14:05 Lingfield

Reckless Endeavour turned in his best effort for some time to register an overdue success at Newcastle earlier this month. However, he carries a 4 lb penalty for that win and may not find things panning out quite so favourably as last time. David Barron's charge needs a strong gallop to produce his best and, with no obvious pace angle in this small field, he may be found wanting come the finish.

Smart Stat

Berrahri - 15:10 Lingfield

£44.50 - John Best's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Berrahri proved better than ever when a close second at Goodwood in August and backed up that performance when resuming winning ways at Epsom the following month. He ran creditably upped in grade at Chelmsford last time, but a 3 lb rise in the weights against against stiffer competition was enough to stop him following up. He looks sure to give a good account on his return from a four-month break for a stable more than capable of readying one.