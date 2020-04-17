To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 17 April

Racing in America
Timeform provide three bets from Tampa Bay tonight
Timeform select the best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...has been recording strong figures of late and should get a good pace to run at from his outside stall..."

Timeform oon Town Classic

#5 My Sister's Keeper - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

My Sister's Keeper hasn't yet proven as effective on dirt as she has on turf, but she is certainly bred to be a decent main-track performer, and is taken to show that today. She does have a layoff to overcome, but her recent works suggest she should be sharp enough to do herself justice.

#3 Not Telling - Tampa Bay R5 (19:25)

While Just Shoot Already looks clearly the one to beat in this maiden claimer, he's had a few chances now, and a chance is taken on Not Telling to improve past him. The selection showed a bit of ability when third on debut and looks a potential improver, particularly now he gets Lasix for the first time.

#9 Town Classic - Tampa Bay R8 (20:58)

Town Classic has been recording strong figures of late and should get a good pace to run at from his outside stall in this allowance optional claimer. Zorb comes here off the back of a win but it has to be a little disconcerting that he hasn't been seen since that good effort in December.

Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R3 6f Claim)

Friday 17 April, 6.21pm

Miami Rose
La Belle De Course
Momento
Lovielee
My Sisters Keeper
Karatbars
Arnolds Patsy
Sammys Town
Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R5 7f Mdn Claim)

Friday 17 April, 7.25pm

Ricky Run
Sir Swaysalot
Not Telling
Sallys Salute
Happy Guy
Just Shoot Already
Bolter
Esor
Row The Boat
Erin Go Braugh
Molokai Night
Starship Fonzy
Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R8 6f Allw)

Friday 17 April, 8.58pm

Ludington
Weekend Wizard
Kitchen Fire
Famous N Flashy
Small Fortune
Zorb
Cake Pop
Divine Ambition
Town Classic
Timeform,

