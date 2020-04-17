Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 17 April

#5 My Sister's Keeper - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)

My Sister's Keeper hasn't yet proven as effective on dirt as she has on turf, but she is certainly bred to be a decent main-track performer, and is taken to show that today. She does have a layoff to overcome, but her recent works suggest she should be sharp enough to do herself justice.

#3 Not Telling - Tampa Bay R5 (19:25)

While Just Shoot Already looks clearly the one to beat in this maiden claimer, he's had a few chances now, and a chance is taken on Not Telling to improve past him. The selection showed a bit of ability when third on debut and looks a potential improver, particularly now he gets Lasix for the first time.

#9 Town Classic - Tampa Bay R8 (20:58)

Town Classic has been recording strong figures of late and should get a good pace to run at from his outside stall in this allowance optional claimer. Zorb comes here off the back of a win but it has to be a little disconcerting that he hasn't been seen since that good effort in December.