Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 17 April

Tampa (US) 17th Apr (R3 6f Claim)
Friday 17 April, 6.21pm
|Miami Rose
|La Belle De Course
|Momento
|Lovielee
|My Sisters Keeper
|Karatbars
|Arnolds Patsy
|Sammys Town
Timeform select the best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...
"...has been recording strong figures of late and should get a good pace to run at from his outside stall..."
Timeform oon Town Classic
#5 My Sister's Keeper - Tampa Bay R3 (18:21)
My Sister's Keeper hasn't yet proven as effective on dirt as she has on turf, but she is certainly bred to be a decent main-track performer, and is taken to show that today. She does have a layoff to overcome, but her recent works suggest she should be sharp enough to do herself justice.
#3 Not Telling - Tampa Bay R5 (19:25)
While Just Shoot Already looks clearly the one to beat in this maiden claimer, he's had a few chances now, and a chance is taken on Not Telling to improve past him. The selection showed a bit of ability when third on debut and looks a potential improver, particularly now he gets Lasix for the first time.
#9 Town Classic - Tampa Bay R8 (20:58)
Town Classic has been recording strong figures of late and should get a good pace to run at from his outside stall in this allowance optional claimer. Zorb comes here off the back of a win but it has to be a little disconcerting that he hasn't been seen since that good effort in December.
