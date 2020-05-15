Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 15 May

#6 Spectacular Road - Tampa Bay R5 (19:27)

There doesn't look to be a great deal of pace on in this claimer, and Gary Johnson's new recruit Spectacular Road should be forwardly placed from the outset. A good second on his final start for the Dale Bennett barn, he is taken to go one better for his new connections.

#7 Mister Storm - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

Mister Storm was only just denied by a head at this track last time and should put up another bold showing for the in-form Jose Delgado barn. J's Flashy Halo appeals as best of the remainder, while Actspectation and Danzo can't entirely be left out of calculations either.

#1 Total Distraction - Tampa Bay R9 (21:35)

Total Distraction is best forgiven his most recent effort, when trapped wide in a much stronger race than this one, and he should be able to bounce back to form in this easier company. Good On Ya is of interest on stable debut and should go well too. Devil's Rule also requires a second look.