To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 15 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"..should put up another bold showing for the in-form Jose Delgado barn."

Timeform on Mister Storm

#6 Spectacular Road - Tampa Bay R5 (19:27)

There doesn't look to be a great deal of pace on in this claimer, and Gary Johnson's new recruit Spectacular Road should be forwardly placed from the outset. A good second on his final start for the Dale Bennett barn, he is taken to go one better for his new connections.

#7 Mister Storm - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

Mister Storm was only just denied by a head at this track last time and should put up another bold showing for the in-form Jose Delgado barn. J's Flashy Halo appeals as best of the remainder, while Actspectation and Danzo can't entirely be left out of calculations either.

#1 Total Distraction - Tampa Bay R9 (21:35)

Total Distraction is best forgiven his most recent effort, when trapped wide in a much stronger race than this one, and he should be able to bounce back to form in this easier company. Good On Ya is of interest on stable debut and should go well too. Devil's Rule also requires a second look.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Spectacular Road – Tampa Bay R5 (19:27)
#7 Mister Storm – Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)
#1 Total Distraction – Tampa Bay R9 (21:35)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 15th May (R5 6f Claim)

Friday 15 May, 7.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yabba Dabba Dude
King Daddio
Far From Awesome
Notacatbutacard
Wild Wigglin Jack
Spectacular Road
Cera Una Volta
Resident
Just Flashy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 15th May (R7 6f Claim)

Friday 15 May, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Draftable
Savage Music
Unflappable Max
Onewayticket
Irishtown
Early Deligh
Mister Storm
Js Flashy Halo
Jedi Temple
Mikado
Danzo
Actspectation
Dapper Mun
Pricey Victory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 15th May (R9 6f Claim)

Friday 15 May, 9.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Total Distraction
Cliffy
Federale
Blame Bishop
Good On Ya
Beyond Streetsmart
Devils Rule
Fog Warning
Bats Chance
Large
Uncle Kevin
Teddys Honor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles