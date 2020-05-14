Timeform's French SmartPlays: Friday 15 May

Barchetta - 11:15 Lyon Parilly

Barchetta has been knocking on the door in recent starts, coming as close as she ever has to opening her account when beaten just a nose over C&D last time. She can race from the same mark here and looks to hold obvious claims for the Jean-Pierre Gauvin yard that has already been amongst the winners since racing resumed in France on Monday. La Fibre and Press Officer are other leading contenders, whilst Mont Plaza is one to consider at bigger odds having come down a long way in the weights since finishing placed on a couple of occasions last season.

Layla - 12:50 Lyon Parilly

Layla was comfortably beaten on her final two-year-old start at Saint-Cloud, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when beaten less than two lengths on her debut at Longchamp. That form sets the standard here in what looks a weaker race on paper, and, with further improvement not ruled out, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the third attempt. Gladys Senora and Pachmena are other unexposed sorts who might have a say in proceedings.

Skyward - 13:58 Lyon Parilly

Skyward is unbeaten in three starts to date and created a good impression when last seen winning a listed event at Saint-Cloud in September, forging clear in the final furlong to win readily by three lengths. Admittedly, this will be tougher under a 4 lb penalty, but we've probably not seen the best of him yet, which offers hope that he might be capable of giving weight and a beating to some smart rivals. Monsieur Croco and Pappalino, who returned to form when third in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud last time, are feared most of the remainder.

