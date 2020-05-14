To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 15 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
View the Betslip

Timeform select their three best bets at Scone on Friday...

"...looks capable of landing the hat-trick at her home course."

Timeform on Deepwood Vale

#10 Luna Mia - Scone R6 (06:15)

Luna Mia looks to have a little less on her plate here, returning to country level after a few solid efforts in city races, and with the step back up in trip expected to suit her running style, as well as a drop in the weights also being in her favour, she should be well up to winning this. Hit The Target must be feared on the back of his wide-margin success at Bathurst last time, while Chalmers is another improver to keep an eye on.

#11 Phaistos - Scone R7 (06:55)

Phaistos was nailed on the line at Randwick on his reappearance but quickly made amends when coming home strongly from the last turn to win by a nose at Kensington last time. He should be even fitter now, and with the drop in weight another huge boost to his claims, he should take plenty of beating in the Scone Cup. Archedemus is a high-class galloper with plenty of ability and should give a good account of himself, while Military Zone is another bringing strong form figures to the table and cannot be dismissed lightly.

#11 Deepwood Vale - Scone R8 (07:35)

Deepwood Vale finished her juvenile campaign in fine style, winning twice at Scone, including when a dominant winner of a good quality handicap on her final outing. She resumes racing here after 231 days off, but has been trialling well in the interim and looks capable of landing the hat-trick at her home course. Favra has already raced five times this season, placing on three occasions, so should have fitness on his side, making him the main danger, along with Bollywood, who looks well in at the weights following her Gosford victory last month.

Scne (AUS) 15th May (R6 1400m Hcap)

Friday 15 May, 6.15am

1. Chalmers
2. Hit The Target
3. Oh Why
5. Drachenfels
6. Sneak Preview
7. Acoustix
8. Allzin
9. Redemption Road
10. Luna Mia
11. Moree Dreaming
12. Star Of Harada
15. Bells N Bows
16. Editors
17. Blinkin Fast
18. Itasca
Scne (AUS) 15th May (R7 1600m Listed)

Friday 15 May, 6.55am

1. Sixties Groove
3. Chief Ironside
4. Dr Drill
5. Archedemus
6. Military Zone
7. Sambro
8. Satono Rasen
9. Black On Gold
10. Live And Free
11. Phaistos
12. Bobbing
13. Cutadeel
14. Oakfield Missile
15. Royal Tudor
16. The Getaway
17. Petrology
18. Costello
19. Unbiased
20. Plaisir
Scne (AUS) 15th May (R8 1300m CL2)

Friday 15 May, 7.35am

1. Mayaaseh
2. Darleb
4. Bollywood
5. Favra
6. Sedgemoor
7. Wild Fortune
9. Morpheus
10. Steamboat Sally
11. Deepwood Vale
12. Black Sunrise
13. Rich And Shameless
15. Tombolo
17. Gingers Voice
18. Big Roy
Timeform,

