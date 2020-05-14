Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 15 May

#10 Luna Mia - Scone R6 (06:15)

Luna Mia looks to have a little less on her plate here, returning to country level after a few solid efforts in city races, and with the step back up in trip expected to suit her running style, as well as a drop in the weights also being in her favour, she should be well up to winning this. Hit The Target must be feared on the back of his wide-margin success at Bathurst last time, while Chalmers is another improver to keep an eye on.

#11 Phaistos - Scone R7 (06:55)

Phaistos was nailed on the line at Randwick on his reappearance but quickly made amends when coming home strongly from the last turn to win by a nose at Kensington last time. He should be even fitter now, and with the drop in weight another huge boost to his claims, he should take plenty of beating in the Scone Cup. Archedemus is a high-class galloper with plenty of ability and should give a good account of himself, while Military Zone is another bringing strong form figures to the table and cannot be dismissed lightly.

#11 Deepwood Vale - Scone R8 (07:35)

Deepwood Vale finished her juvenile campaign in fine style, winning twice at Scone, including when a dominant winner of a good quality handicap on her final outing. She resumes racing here after 231 days off, but has been trialling well in the interim and looks capable of landing the hat-trick at her home course. Favra has already raced five times this season, placing on three occasions, so should have fitness on his side, making him the main danger, along with Bollywood, who looks well in at the weights following her Gosford victory last month.