Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

Racing round the bend
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...this consistent performer ought to take plenty of beating."

Timeform on One Fine Ride

#3 Sir Swaysalot - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)

Sir Swaysalot was only beaten a neck at this level last time and looks sure to go close again. He Had a Secret drops back in class after a poor effort and ought to prove the main danger.

#3 One Fine Ride - Tampa Bay R2 (18:12)

One Fine Ride has been placed on his last three starts and this consistent performer ought to take plenty of beating. Mr Joshua wasn't at his best last time but will be a threat if bouncing back, while Call Me Handsome can also make the frame.

#2 Gouverneur Morris - Tampa Bay R6 (20:16)

This is an interesting optional claimer, featuring several who should be making their marks in better company later in the year. Second in the G1 Breeders Futurity at Keeneland when last seen, Gouverneur Morris can take this on the way back into the graded ranks.

Recommended bets

#3 Sir Swaysalot - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)
#3 One Fine Ride - Tampa Bay R2 (18:12)
#2 Gouverneur Morris - Tampa Bay R6 (20:16)

Tampa (US) 14th Feb (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Friday 14 February, 5.40pm

Tithed
Action Warrior
Sir Swaysalot
Rubenslegacy
Baby Brother
He Had A Secret
Tampa (US) 14th Feb (R2 7f Claim)

Friday 14 February, 5.40pm

Ox Trot
Giant Trick
One Fine Ride
R Hot Twentys
Mr Joshua
J B Quick
Call Me Handsome
Tampa (US) 14th Feb (R6 1m Allw Claim)

Friday 14 February, 5.40pm

Sounion
Gouverneur Morris
Dudley Square
Letmeno
Untitled
