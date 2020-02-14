Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

#3 Sir Swaysalot - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)

Sir Swaysalot was only beaten a neck at this level last time and looks sure to go close again. He Had a Secret drops back in class after a poor effort and ought to prove the main danger.

#3 One Fine Ride - Tampa Bay R2 (18:12)

One Fine Ride has been placed on his last three starts and this consistent performer ought to take plenty of beating. Mr Joshua wasn't at his best last time but will be a threat if bouncing back, while Call Me Handsome can also make the frame.

#2 Gouverneur Morris - Tampa Bay R6 (20:16)

This is an interesting optional claimer, featuring several who should be making their marks in better company later in the year. Second in the G1 Breeders Futurity at Keeneland when last seen, Gouverneur Morris can take this on the way back into the graded ranks.