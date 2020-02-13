Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

Back

Hit The Rocks - 13:20 Sandown

A fair winner on the Flat, Hit The Rocks has shown plenty of promise since joining Gary Moore's yard and making the switch to hurdling. He followed up an encouraging debut fourth at Plumpton with a much improved performance when runner-up at the same venue last month and, aftern not being unduly punished in either of those outings, he remains with plenty of potential now handicapping. He has conditional jockey Niall Houlihan taking a handy 8 lb off his back here and, with his stable currently going through something of a purple patch, he is taken to open his account in this sphere.

Lay

Famous Dynasty - 16:40 Lingfield

Everything went pretty smoothly for Famous Dynasty at this track as he ended a long losing run on his penultimate start. He didn't have quite the same luck when third at Chelmsford last time however, and though he ought to be capable of winning off this sort of mark, his strike rate does temper enthusiasm somewhat. Admittedly he remains an interesting sort at this level, but Its Nice Tobe Nice and King Athelstan both make more appeal in this competitive looking handicap.

Smart Stat

Senior Citizen - 15:20 Fakenham

18% - Alan King's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Senior Citizen has some fairly useful hurdle form to his name and shaped promisingly on his chase debut at Doncaster last month following a nine-month break. He was the only runner in the race able to cut into the winner's advantage and looks sure to progress further and win race in this sphere. He may have been afforded a potentially lenient opening mark on his handicap chase debut, and he is taken to land the spoils on just his second attempt over fences.