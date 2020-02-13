To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

Racing at Sandown
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...looks sure to progress further and win race in this sphere."

Timeform on Senior Citizen

Back
Hit The Rocks - 13:20 Sandown

A fair winner on the Flat, Hit The Rocks has shown plenty of promise since joining Gary Moore's yard and making the switch to hurdling. He followed up an encouraging debut fourth at Plumpton with a much improved performance when runner-up at the same venue last month and, aftern not being unduly punished in either of those outings, he remains with plenty of potential now handicapping. He has conditional jockey Niall Houlihan taking a handy 8 lb off his back here and, with his stable currently going through something of a purple patch, he is taken to open his account in this sphere.

Lay
Famous Dynasty - 16:40 Lingfield

Everything went pretty smoothly for Famous Dynasty at this track as he ended a long losing run on his penultimate start. He didn't have quite the same luck when third at Chelmsford last time however, and though he ought to be capable of winning off this sort of mark, his strike rate does temper enthusiasm somewhat. Admittedly he remains an interesting sort at this level, but Its Nice Tobe Nice and King Athelstan both make more appeal in this competitive looking handicap.

Smart Stat
Senior Citizen - 15:20 Fakenham

18% - Alan King's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Senior Citizen has some fairly useful hurdle form to his name and shaped promisingly on his chase debut at Doncaster last month following a nine-month break. He was the only runner in the race able to cut into the winner's advantage and looks sure to progress further and win race in this sphere. He may have been afforded a potentially lenient opening mark on his handicap chase debut, and he is taken to land the spoils on just his second attempt over fences.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Hit The Rocks - 13:20 Sandown
Lay - Famous Dynasty - 16:40 Lingfield
Smart Stat - Senior Citizen - 15:20 Fakenham

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Sand 14th Feb (2m Cond Hcap Hrd)

Friday 14 February, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Faustinovick
Jaisalmer
White Chocolate
Flagrant Delitiep
Captain Blackpearl
Hit The Rocks
Keel Over
Show On The Road
Up
Down

Bet slip

Fake 14th Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Friday 14 February, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rizzardo
Pookie Pekan
Senior Citizen
Commis Doffice
Itsafreebee
Clondaw Westie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Ling 14th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 14 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
King Athelstan
Mistress Nellie
Famous Dynasty
Its Nice Tobe Nice
Enmeshing
Harbour Quay
Mobham
Alvaro
Mirabai
Narjes
Millie May
Turnbury
Global Wonder
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles