To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Horses head-on
Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...still relatively low mileage and is taken to add to his sole win..."

Timeform on J Beresford Tipton

#7 Indy Ride - Tampa Bay R1 (16:45)

Indy Ride may still be a maiden after nine starts but most of those have come in maiden special weight company. Beaten just a neck when dropped back into maiden claiming company last time, he can go one better kept to the same grade today.

#6 J Beresford Tipton - Tampa Bay R5 (18:45)

J Beresford Tipton has been running well in defeat of late, including when beaten just under three lengths into sixth last time. With just seven starts under his belt, Arnaud Delacour's charge is still relatively low mileage and is taken to add to his sole win on debut at Delaware last year.

#The Goddess Lyssa - Tampa Bay R6 (19:15)

With her course-and-distance win last time looking strong form (2 subsequent winners emerging from it), The Goddess Lyssa ought to take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid. The obvious danger is Richie's Great Girl, though she is starting to look a little exposed now.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Indy Ride - Tampa Bay R1 (16:45)
#6 J Beresford Tipton - Tampa Bay R5 (18:45)
#The Goddess Lyssa - Tampa Bay R6 (19:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 13th Mar (R5 1m1f Allw)

Friday 13 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
English Laughter
Jack The Cat
Hey Big Guy
Blackline
Ironwood
J Beresford Tipton
Honest To Goodness
Americandy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 13th Mar (R6 6f Allw)

Friday 13 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Graycliff
Diamond News
The Goddess Lyssa
Countess Jessica
Chicks Shadow
La Belle De Course
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles