Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

#7 Indy Ride - Tampa Bay R1 (16:45)

Indy Ride may still be a maiden after nine starts but most of those have come in maiden special weight company. Beaten just a neck when dropped back into maiden claiming company last time, he can go one better kept to the same grade today.

#6 J Beresford Tipton - Tampa Bay R5 (18:45)

J Beresford Tipton has been running well in defeat of late, including when beaten just under three lengths into sixth last time. With just seven starts under his belt, Arnaud Delacour's charge is still relatively low mileage and is taken to add to his sole win on debut at Delaware last year.

#The Goddess Lyssa - Tampa Bay R6 (19:15)

With her course-and-distance win last time looking strong form (2 subsequent winners emerging from it), The Goddess Lyssa ought to take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid. The obvious danger is Richie's Great Girl, though she is starting to look a little exposed now.