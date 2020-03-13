To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Fairview on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...won't need to improve an awful lot to make it back-to-back victories here..."

Timeform on Sir Frenchie

#1 Sir Frenchie - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Sir Frenchie looked back to somewhere near his best when runner-up at this track last month, and duly proved that to be the case when regaining the winning thread here last Friday. He won't need to improve an awful lot to make it back-to-back victories here, so he is a confident selection to get the better of the likes of The Highway Man and Bold Coast.

#1 Evening Song - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Evening Song remains a maiden after 10 runs but has been threatening to come good of late, and this looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly open her account. Lady Of Choice showed much improved form when runner-up here last time and looks the most realistic choice for second, while Precious Jewel is another with solid place claims hitting the frame in each of her last two starts.

#7 Kentucky Blue - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)

Kentucky Blue finished 2 ¼ lengths seventh behind Fools Garden at this venue last time, but she is better off at the weights with her reopposing rival this time around and looks well placed to reverse the form. Summer Moon and Sao Paulo both seem to be hitting a bit of a purple patch at the minute and look the pick of the remainder.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Sir Frenchie - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)
#1 Evening Song - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)
#7 Kentucky Blue - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Fair (RSA) 13th Mar (R7 1600m Plt)

Friday 13 March, 10.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
Evening Song
Lady Of Choice
Ample Glory
Precious Jewel
Belfast Child
Royal Splurge
Tequila Maria
Ruletta
Yes No Maybe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Fair (RSA) 13th Mar (R8 1900m Hcap)

Friday 13 March, 10.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
Woodstock Fairy
Sao Paulo
Summer Moon
Fools Garden
Jameson Girl
Rocksette
Kentucky Blue
Red Herring
Shadow Queen
Close To My Heart
Oasis Queen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham Offer New Customers Only

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL350
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles