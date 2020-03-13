Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

#1 Sir Frenchie - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Sir Frenchie looked back to somewhere near his best when runner-up at this track last month, and duly proved that to be the case when regaining the winning thread here last Friday. He won't need to improve an awful lot to make it back-to-back victories here, so he is a confident selection to get the better of the likes of The Highway Man and Bold Coast.

#1 Evening Song - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Evening Song remains a maiden after 10 runs but has been threatening to come good of late, and this looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly open her account. Lady Of Choice showed much improved form when runner-up here last time and looks the most realistic choice for second, while Precious Jewel is another with solid place claims hitting the frame in each of her last two starts.

#7 Kentucky Blue - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)

Kentucky Blue finished 2 ¼ lengths seventh behind Fools Garden at this venue last time, but she is better off at the weights with her reopposing rival this time around and looks well placed to reverse the form. Summer Moon and Sao Paulo both seem to be hitting a bit of a purple patch at the minute and look the pick of the remainder.