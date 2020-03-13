To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Friday 13 March 2020 Horse Racing Tips
There is all-weather racing from Southwell on Friday evening
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...he is clearly thriving at present, and has been found another winnable opportunity..."

Timeform on Love Your Work

Back
Love Your Work - 20:00 Southwell

Love Your Work has been transformed by a switch to Tim Fitzgerald, taking advantage of a lenient mark when landing a gamble over seven furlongs here on stable debut last month, and running to a similar level turned out under a penalty to follow up over C&D just two days later. Love Your Work is now 3 lb higher in the weights, but he is clearly thriving at present, and has been found another winnable opportunity. He is readily taken to outpoint another recent C&D winner Silverturnstogold, who looks vulnerable under a penalty.

Lay
Street Life - 18:30 Southwell

Street Life was well backed throughout the day and duly opened his account at Newcastle last week,showing improved form to win with a bit in hand. However, he switches to a different surface now, and goes in a stronger race, so there are reasons to be against him at a likely short price.

Smart Stat
Exalted Angel - 19:00 Southwell

21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season

Exalted Angel ran one of his best races to date when runner-up over this C&D on his return to action last season and is again of interest on his first start this time around. He managed to win a maiden in France and ran creditably in handicaps after, so is on a fair mark, and his record fresh/on this surface will stand him in good stead.

Recommended bets

Back Love Your Work – 20:00 Southwell
Lay Street Life - 18:30 Southwell
Smart Stat Exalted Angel - 19:00 Southwell

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

