Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Back

Love Your Work - 20:00 Southwell

Love Your Work has been transformed by a switch to Tim Fitzgerald, taking advantage of a lenient mark when landing a gamble over seven furlongs here on stable debut last month, and running to a similar level turned out under a penalty to follow up over C&D just two days later. Love Your Work is now 3 lb higher in the weights, but he is clearly thriving at present, and has been found another winnable opportunity. He is readily taken to outpoint another recent C&D winner Silverturnstogold, who looks vulnerable under a penalty.

Lay

Street Life - 18:30 Southwell

Street Life was well backed throughout the day and duly opened his account at Newcastle last week,showing improved form to win with a bit in hand. However, he switches to a different surface now, and goes in a stronger race, so there are reasons to be against him at a likely short price.

Smart Stat

Exalted Angel - 19:00 Southwell

21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season



Exalted Angel ran one of his best races to date when runner-up over this C&D on his return to action last season and is again of interest on his first start this time around. He managed to win a maiden in France and ran creditably in handicaps after, so is on a fair mark, and his record fresh/on this surface will stand him in good stead.