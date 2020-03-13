Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Sthl 13th Mar (5f Hcap)
Friday 13 March, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Street Life
|Mews House
|Ladyleys Beluga
|Pepper Bay
|Hot Hot Hot
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...
"...he is clearly thriving at present, and has been found another winnable opportunity..."
Timeform on Love Your Work
Back
Love Your Work - 20:00 Southwell
Love Your Work has been transformed by a switch to Tim Fitzgerald, taking advantage of a lenient mark when landing a gamble over seven furlongs here on stable debut last month, and running to a similar level turned out under a penalty to follow up over C&D just two days later. Love Your Work is now 3 lb higher in the weights, but he is clearly thriving at present, and has been found another winnable opportunity. He is readily taken to outpoint another recent C&D winner Silverturnstogold, who looks vulnerable under a penalty.
Lay
Street Life - 18:30 Southwell
Street Life was well backed throughout the day and duly opened his account at Newcastle last week,showing improved form to win with a bit in hand. However, he switches to a different surface now, and goes in a stronger race, so there are reasons to be against him at a likely short price.
Smart Stat
Exalted Angel - 19:00 Southwell
21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season
Exalted Angel ran one of his best races to date when runner-up over this C&D on his return to action last season and is again of interest on his first start this time around. He managed to win a maiden in France and ran creditably in handicaps after, so is on a fair mark, and his record fresh/on this surface will stand him in good stead.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back Love Your Work – 20:00 Southwell
Lay Street Life - 18:30 Southwell
Smart Stat Exalted Angel - 19:00 Southwell
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
|Back
|Lay
|Street Life
|Mews House
|Ladyleys Beluga
|Pepper Bay
|Hot Hot Hot
|Back
|Lay
|Aleef
|Red Stripes
|Samovar
|Exalted Angel
|King Robert
|Six Strings
|Rasheeq
|Back
|Lay
|Love Your Work
|Silverturnstogold
|Kentuckyconnection
|Makambe
|How Bizarre