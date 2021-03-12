To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 12 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three selections in South Africa on Friday

Timeform highlight three bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...sets the standard in this race and has to be taken seriously."

Timeform on Mesmerizing Moon

#2 Lumiere - Fairview R6 (13:25)

Lumiere backed up her course-and-distance win here in January with a respectable third under the same conditions last time. She is in good heart at present and rates highly on the shortlist. Cinderelabeautiful hasn't been at her best of late but has a chance on the pick of her form, while Law And Order also merits a mention.

#1 Viking Moon - Fairview R7 (14:00)

Viking Moon ended last year firmly on the up, completing a hat-trick of victories at this course in November, and if he arrives here in the same heart following a break, he will prove very difficult to beat. Sullenberger gets the vote for second, while Earth Hour makes up the shortlist.

#11 Mesmerizing Moon - Fairview R8 (14:35)

Mesmerizing Moon has been consistent in her short career so far, winning at the end of last year before improving in defeat since, finishing second on her last two outings. She sets the standard in this race and has to be taken seriously. Noble Princess also enters calculations, while Cherry Pop is another with outside claims.

Fair (RSA) 12th Mar (R6 1000m Hcap)

Friday 12 March, 1.25pm

Storyland
Lumiere
Lady Catherine
Valeriana
In Full Bloom
Natural Jade
Cider
Cinderelabeautiful
Als Lass
Hupernikao
Fair (RSA) 12th Mar (R7 1200m Stks)

Friday 12 March, 2.00pm

Viking Moon
Earth Hour
Sullenberger
The Highway Man
What A Winner
Tarsus
Wolfgang
Dubula
Torio Lake
Twin Falls
Quintay
Travel In Style
Fair (RSA) 12th Mar (R8 1300m Hcap)

Friday 12 March, 2.35pm

Waldorf Astoria
Underthemistletoe
Linda Loves Lace
Blonde Vision
Beneficiary
Cloud Atlas
Ikebana
Via Sacra
Cherry Pop
Future Tense
Mesmerizing Moon
Elusive Diva
Nu Bell
Noble Princess
Neverletugo
Quick Wit
