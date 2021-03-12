Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 12 March

#2 Lumiere - Fairview R6 (13:25)

Lumiere backed up her course-and-distance win here in January with a respectable third under the same conditions last time. She is in good heart at present and rates highly on the shortlist. Cinderelabeautiful hasn't been at her best of late but has a chance on the pick of her form, while Law And Order also merits a mention.

#1 Viking Moon - Fairview R7 (14:00)

Viking Moon ended last year firmly on the up, completing a hat-trick of victories at this course in November, and if he arrives here in the same heart following a break, he will prove very difficult to beat. Sullenberger gets the vote for second, while Earth Hour makes up the shortlist.

#11 Mesmerizing Moon - Fairview R8 (14:35)

Mesmerizing Moon has been consistent in her short career so far, winning at the end of last year before improving in defeat since, finishing second on her last two outings. She sets the standard in this race and has to be taken seriously. Noble Princess also enters calculations, while Cherry Pop is another with outside claims.