Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 11 December

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...has the best form on offer in this race and is taken to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Cerelia

#5 Danilo - Fairview R6 (12:45)

Danilo produced a career-best performance to run out a length-and-a-half winner at this course in October, and that race has since proved strong form, yielding plenty of subsequent improvers, including two next-time-out winners. Danilo makes his handicap debut here and looks the one to beat. All In Line and Reach For The Line appeal most of the remainder.

#2 Marmara Sea - Fairview R7 (13:20)

Marmara Sea arrives here at the very top of his game, having recorded seven straight victories at this course this year, and he is very difficult to oppose as he goes in search of the eight-timer. Earth Hour finished a half-length behind the selection last time and should be thereabouts again, while Purple Diamond makes appeal from an each-way perspective.

#8 Cerelia - Fairview R8 (13:55)

A course-and-distance winner here in September, Cerelia has been running well in defeat since then, including when a narrow second here last month. She has the best form on offer in this race and is taken to regain the winning thread. Mary Lee looks the pick for second, while Perfect Pathway also demands a second glance.

Recommended bets

Fair (RSA) 11th Dec (R6 1600m Hcap)

Friday 11 December, 12.45pm

Market rules

Throng
Sao Paulo
Reach For The Line
Jackpot Jewel
Danilo
All In Line
Apollo Rock
Humanitarian
What A Story
Fair (RSA) 11th Dec (R7 1600m Listed)

Friday 11 December, 1.20pm

Market rules

Earth Hour
Marmara Sea
Purple Diamond
Dawnbreaker
American Landing
Cedar Man
Meraki
Philos
Fair (RSA) 11th Dec (R8 1600m Hcap)

Friday 11 December, 1.55pm

Market rules

Veritas
Duchess Of State
Forget O Girls
Mary Lee
Perfect Pathway
Frosty Rain
World Squared
Cerelia
Bridesmaid Blues
La Duchesse
Im Global
Irish Fling
