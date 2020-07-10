To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 July

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform provide the three best bets at Penn National on Friday...

"...sets a fair standard in this contest and she is expected to bounce back to form..."

Timeform on Giulia Ammannati

#3 Giulia Ammannati - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Giulia Ammannati's last two runs are best forgiven as they came over inadequate trips on a surface (dirt) that she isn't really bred for. Her turf form sets a fair standard in this contest and she is expected to bounce back to form now returned to her favoured footing. Call On Clara appeals most of the rest.

#5 Won Dozen Banks - Penn National R6 (01:16)

Won Dozen Banks was putting up some very fast numbers when last seen 311 days ago, and while there's a chance he may not be so good for his new barn, he still looks worth siding with. The Great Casby demands plenty of respect in view of his unbeaten run and is likely to be in the mix as well.

#2 Sneaky Cowgirl - Penn National R7 (01:43)

Sneaky Cowgirl might just have need her latest run when returning from a three-month break and is expected to move forward with that outing under her belt. Spring Away has a fair chance at the weights and can emerge best of the rest, while Naut A Giver also commands a second look.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Penn (US) 10th Jul (R1 1m Mdn Claim)

Friday 10 July, 11.00pm

Back Lay
Meghans Angel
Big Red Oak
Giulia Ammannati
Amplio Esquema
Solo Try
Racing My Father
Bettys Got Rythm
Eclipticals Dancer
Call On Clara
Penn (US) 10th Jul (R6 1m Allw Claim)

Saturday 11 July, 1.16am

Back Lay
Sepicato
Bolt Brotherhood
The Great Casby
Vouch
Won Dozen Banks
Bronx Sandman
Athelstane
Midnight Act
Blow The Whistle
Let Me Go First
Penn (US) 10th Jul (R7 6f Claim)

Saturday 11 July, 1.43am

Back Lay
Vibrant Ginger
Sneaky Cowgirl
Spring Away
Weekend Serenade
Puppet
Tiza Weigelia
Barn Duty
Naut A Giver
Timeform,

