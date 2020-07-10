Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 July

#3 Giulia Ammannati - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Giulia Ammannati's last two runs are best forgiven as they came over inadequate trips on a surface (dirt) that she isn't really bred for. Her turf form sets a fair standard in this contest and she is expected to bounce back to form now returned to her favoured footing. Call On Clara appeals most of the rest.

#5 Won Dozen Banks - Penn National R6 (01:16)

Won Dozen Banks was putting up some very fast numbers when last seen 311 days ago, and while there's a chance he may not be so good for his new barn, he still looks worth siding with. The Great Casby demands plenty of respect in view of his unbeaten run and is likely to be in the mix as well.

#2 Sneaky Cowgirl - Penn National R7 (01:43)

Sneaky Cowgirl might just have need her latest run when returning from a three-month break and is expected to move forward with that outing under her belt. Spring Away has a fair chance at the weights and can emerge best of the rest, while Naut A Giver also commands a second look.