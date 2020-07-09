To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 10 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Scone on Friday...

"...boasts excellent claims of getting off the mark on his reappearance."

Timeform on Total Recall

#1 Total Recall - Scone R6 (06:25)

Total Recall placed in all three starts last season and has shown potential in trials in the last few weeks, so boasts excellent claims of getting off the mark on his reappearance. Malfy went close in a trial at Randwick recently and looks ready for a big run, while Easy Campese gets the vote for third.

#4 Cosmic King - Scone R7 (07:05)

Cosmic King showed plenty of ability when making a winning start to his career at Gouldburn in February, coming from last to first in the final furlong to finish well on top, and he is expected to prove difficult to beat now stepped up in grade. Mbappe failed to build on his own impressive maiden win when eighth at Tamworth last time but may be worth another chance at this level, while Holy Sunday is one to keep an eye on for the places.

#1 Oneness - Scone R8 (07:40)

Oneness had been knocking on the door of late, finishing third at Wellington before going one better at this venue last time. This represents a return to calmer waters for Brett Cavanough's charge, who is taken to defy a big weight and prove himself too classy for these rivals. Eiger and Luga Lad look the pick of the remainder.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Total Recall – Scone R6 (06:25)
#4 Cosmic King – Scone R7 (07:05)
#1 Oneness – Scone R8 (07:40)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Scne (AUS) 10th Jul (R6 1300m Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 10 July, 6.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Total Recall
2. Easy Campese
3. Entreat
4. Whatsin
5. Dontforgetmonica
7. Another Super
8. Deed Of Gift
9. Electric Daisy
10. Endorphins
11. Laino
12. Romper Stomper
13. Schnell
14. Tariff Trump
15. Flying Cosmos
16. Miss Caboose
17. Fullyloadedfilly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scne (AUS) 10th Jul (R7 1300m CL1)

Show Hide

Friday 10 July, 7.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Niccirose
2. The Snooperstar
3. Holy Sunday
4. Cosmic King
5. Legendofoz
6. Mbappe
7. Chico
9. Always Hot
10. Little Miss Nic
11. Dickos Mate
12. Varsity
13. Whaler Bill
14. Two Bills
15. Gacela
16. Artistic Licence
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scne (AUS) 10th Jul (R8 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 10 July, 7.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Oneness
2. Bedivere
3. Czechoslovakia
4. Eiger
5. Luga Lad
6. Mr Piquet
7. Boom Gate
8. Buckle Up Baby
9. Cliffs Choice
10. The Outcast
12. Misterzee
13. Modernity
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles