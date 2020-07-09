Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 10 July

#1 Total Recall - Scone R6 (06:25)

Total Recall placed in all three starts last season and has shown potential in trials in the last few weeks, so boasts excellent claims of getting off the mark on his reappearance. Malfy went close in a trial at Randwick recently and looks ready for a big run, while Easy Campese gets the vote for third.

#4 Cosmic King - Scone R7 (07:05)

Cosmic King showed plenty of ability when making a winning start to his career at Gouldburn in February, coming from last to first in the final furlong to finish well on top, and he is expected to prove difficult to beat now stepped up in grade. Mbappe failed to build on his own impressive maiden win when eighth at Tamworth last time but may be worth another chance at this level, while Holy Sunday is one to keep an eye on for the places.

#1 Oneness - Scone R8 (07:40)

Oneness had been knocking on the door of late, finishing third at Wellington before going one better at this venue last time. This represents a return to calmer waters for Brett Cavanough's charge, who is taken to defy a big weight and prove himself too classy for these rivals. Eiger and Luga Lad look the pick of the remainder.