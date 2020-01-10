To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 January

US racing
Timeform provide the best bets in the US
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...he is still open to progression on just his third career outing."

Timeform on Mungojerrie

#6 Blazing Brooke - Tampa Bay R1 (17:45)

Blazing Brooke didn't much care for muddy conditions on her penultimate start but fared much better when third last time. She can come out on top in this $8k claimer, with Caramel Moon and Aunt Betty rated the main dangers.

#4 Coral Legacy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)

Coral Legacy hasn't run too badly on either of her last two outings, both in stronger races than this one, so Christophe Clement's charge is taken to add to his two career successes, at the likely expense of What a Hoot and Mr Wrench It.

#8 Mungojerrie - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15)

Mungojerrie was beaten just a head on turf last time and now switches to dirt in an attempt to go one better. His pedigree suggests that the main track will be no issue, and he is still open to progression on just his third career outing.

