Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 10 January

#8 Coral Bay - Kenilworth R6 (13:25 GMT)

Coral Bay showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance in November and followed that up with a good second in a handicap, again at this venue, last month. She sets the standard in this race and, with further progress anticipated, gets the vote to make it two wins from her last three runs. Principessa looks the best of the rest, while Flying Squadron is perhaps the most interesting other runner in the line up.

#1 Celtic Sea - Kenilworth R7 (14:05 GMT)

Celtic Sea recorded five wins from her 11 runs last year and sets the clear standard in this race. She was a comfortable winner at Vaal in November before turning in a respectable performance when third at this course the following month, and will take plenty of beating. Golden Chance is the most realistic choice for second, while Clouds Unfold might be worth siding with for third.

#11 Black Belt - Kenilworth R8 (14:40 GMT)

Black Belt has been improving of late and put in his best run for almost a year when a good third in a handicap at this course last month. He won over this course and distance back in May so, with the step back in trip expected to suit, a bold bid to regain the winning thread should be forthcoming. Ladder Man could emerge as the main challenger, while Cyber Law also requires a second look.