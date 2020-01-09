To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 10 January

Hurdles
Timeform pick out three best bets on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...he can take advantage of a fair handicap mark..."

Timeform on El Kaldoun

Back
El Kaldoun - 15:45 Huntingdon

Bumper winner El Kaldoun is slowly getting the hang of things over hurdles and he produced his best effort yet in this sphere when finishing runner-up on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month. The step up in trip at Doncaster should have suited but any advantage was negated by a stop-start gallop which placed the emphasis on speed. He remains open to improvement, particularly over his sort of trip, and he can take advantage of a fair handicap mark.

Lay
Ringaringarosie - 12:50 Sedgefield

Ringaringarosie is a likeable mare who arrives here on a hat-trick, and she will be suited by this step up in trip having rallied well to score over two miles last time. However, she is 8 lb higher here and could be up against a better-handicapped rival in Colorado Doc, who found only one too good at Hereford last week and looks to have been given a fair mark.


Smart Stat
Westend Story - 12:25 Huntingdon

£17.06 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Westend Story was a useful hurdler and he made a highly encouraging start over fences when fourth behind Defi du Seuil, Topofthegame and Black Op in a red-hot novice chase last season. He has yet to meet expectations so far this term - he seemed to be on the retreat when falling at Newbury last time - but he retains potential and, as a free-going type, could be well suited by this sharp, flat track. He is Philip Hobbs's only representative on the card and the trainer shows a level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

