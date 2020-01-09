Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 10 January

Back

El Kaldoun - 15:45 Huntingdon

Bumper winner El Kaldoun is slowly getting the hang of things over hurdles and he produced his best effort yet in this sphere when finishing runner-up on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month. The step up in trip at Doncaster should have suited but any advantage was negated by a stop-start gallop which placed the emphasis on speed. He remains open to improvement, particularly over his sort of trip, and he can take advantage of a fair handicap mark.

Lay

Ringaringarosie - 12:50 Sedgefield

Ringaringarosie is a likeable mare who arrives here on a hat-trick, and she will be suited by this step up in trip having rallied well to score over two miles last time. However, she is 8 lb higher here and could be up against a better-handicapped rival in Colorado Doc, who found only one too good at Hereford last week and looks to have been given a fair mark.



Smart Stat

Westend Story - 12:25 Huntingdon

£17.06 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Westend Story was a useful hurdler and he made a highly encouraging start over fences when fourth behind Defi du Seuil, Topofthegame and Black Op in a red-hot novice chase last season. He has yet to meet expectations so far this term - he seemed to be on the retreat when falling at Newbury last time - but he retains potential and, as a free-going type, could be well suited by this sharp, flat track. He is Philip Hobbs's only representative on the card and the trainer shows a level-stake profit when sending only one runner to a meeting.

