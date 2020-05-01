To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 1 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...has joined a trainer whose record with European recruits is formidable."

Timeform on Flighty Almighty

#7 Taos - Tampa Bay R3 (18:23)

Taos sets a high standard having finished well clear of the third when runner-up at this track last time. Eoin Harty's gelding can go one better in this similar contest. Lord Dragon has a top jockey booked and looks next best, while Drillomatic also commands scrutiny.

#6 Barrel Of Destiny - Tampa Bay R7 (20:27)

Barrel Of Destiny showed plenty of determination when winning by a neck over course and distance last time and is taken to go in again. Colonels Daughter is from a barn that do well with its runners here and can emerge second best, while Callie California is another that comes into contention.

#10 Flighty Almighty - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Flighty Almighty lost her way a little bit on her final couple of outings in the UK but can make her first start in the USA a winning one. She had a touch of class when trained by Tom Dascombe (sixth in a listed contest), and has joined a trainer whose record with European recruits is formidable. This allowance event looks a good starting point to launch her new career.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 1st May (R3 1m1f Claim)

Friday 1 May, 6.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Irish Expectations
Speakerit
Lion Charmer
Channeledslongshot
California Sun
Hold The Spice
Taos
Drillomatic
Hubba Bubba
Lord Dragon
Maspero
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 1st May (R7 1m Claim)

Friday 1 May, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Callie California
Igottawhiteface
Alydarius
Viva Forever
Colonels Daughter
Barrel Of Destiny
Haniel
Better Yet
Cape Laa Di Da
Fun Paddy
Shes Dynomite
Ashleys Rose
Little Code
Marmalade
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 1st May (R8 1m Allw)

Friday 1 May, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Agis Cait
Foggy Flight
Sweetly Maid
Stormy D
Marnie Girl
Designing
Mahkato
Connectivity
Venetian Princess
Flighty Almighty
Be Nimble
Fashions Star
Peaceful Feeling
Music Of Life
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

