Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 1 May

#7 Taos - Tampa Bay R3 (18:23)

Taos sets a high standard having finished well clear of the third when runner-up at this track last time. Eoin Harty's gelding can go one better in this similar contest. Lord Dragon has a top jockey booked and looks next best, while Drillomatic also commands scrutiny.

#6 Barrel Of Destiny - Tampa Bay R7 (20:27)

Barrel Of Destiny showed plenty of determination when winning by a neck over course and distance last time and is taken to go in again. Colonels Daughter is from a barn that do well with its runners here and can emerge second best, while Callie California is another that comes into contention.

#10 Flighty Almighty - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Flighty Almighty lost her way a little bit on her final couple of outings in the UK but can make her first start in the USA a winning one. She had a touch of class when trained by Tom Dascombe (sixth in a listed contest), and has joined a trainer whose record with European recruits is formidable. This allowance event looks a good starting point to launch her new career.